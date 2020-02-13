Winter returned with a rush to Baton Rouge on Thursday, forcing the last round of preseason baseball media interviews inside the LSU clubhouse in Alex Box Stadium.

The team meeting room to be exact. Where, nearly covering the entire wall in massive silver metallic letters, the word “Omaha” literally hung over the heads of coach Paul Maineri and players Daniel Cabrera, Cole Henry and Matthew Beck as they faced a semicircle of reporters and TV cameras.

Omaha, Nebraska, for those who have just gotten out of a nice soaking tub after spending the past 35 years on the proverbial desert island, is the ancestral home of the College World Series. And getting there is the spoken, unspoken, implicit and baked into the equation goal of every LSU baseball season.

It is the blessing of LSU’s program to have made it to the CWS 18 times since the Tigers first went way back in 1986, shortly after former coach Skip Bertman arrived and literally put Omaha on LSU’s baseball map for the first time. It is the curse of every LSU season that hangs heavy when the Tigers come up short of that march to the Midwest in June.

It may be unfair, as LSU’s regular season opens Friday against Indiana at The Box, to focus on such things. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t the reality for the Tigers, their legacy and their obligation to live up to each and every year.

More than any of our team sports, it is the easiest to wax rhapsodic about baseball. One of its timeless elements is the untimed nature of the game. Except for the introduction of a 20-second pitch clock in 2010 by the Southeastern Conference — which despite being roundly ignored is this season being adopted nationwide — it is a game unbound by the merciless ticking of time. A baseball game can be fleeting, or it can last 6 hours and 43 minutes, like that SEC tournament game between LSU and Mississippi State last May. Believe my bleary eyes, I know.

But there is a clock ticking in the background for LSU baseball. Or, rather more to the point, the sound is the restless rustling of calendar pages.

Since the Tigers made that first College World Series appearance back in 1986, LSU has never gone more than three seasons without making it back to Omaha. That happened from 2005-07 and again from 2010-12.

The first three-year gap helped usher former coach Smoke Laval out the door in 2006 and usher in Mainieri in 2007, so the hope that comes with such a transition always makes the time pass easier. The second came in the three seasons after LSU’s most recent CWS championship in 2009, so the winning shine glinting off LSU’s program took a long time to fade.

LSU last went to Omaha in 2017, losing the CWS championship series to Florida. In 2018, the Tigers lost a regional at Oregon State. Last year, upsets allowed LSU to host a super regional against Florida State, but the hot Seminoles playing their cleats off for retiring coach Mike Martin made quick work of the Tigers in two games.

Now it’s 2020. The third-year itch is starting up again, like perhaps at no other college baseball program anywhere. It may be only frigid February, but the goal in June is sitting out there like a beacon on top of the Mississippi River Bridge beyond Alex Box’s left-field line.

Burning. Fixed. Unmoving. No matter what the circumstances.

“I feel like it’s motivation,” junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera said. “Me, personally, I haven’t been to Omaha as a player. That’s one of my goals. If we look at Omaha now we’re going to overlook some people. But that’s the ultimate goal. “

This edition of the Tigers isn’t saddled with the additional burden of a super-lofty preseason ranking. LSU was preseason No. 1 this time a year ago, and is ranked anywhere from 11th to 14th this season. That means you’re expected to at least get to a super regional, but the sobering fact is in those polls LSU is only the sixth- or seventh-highest ranked team from the SEC.

Still, not unlike LSU’s football team this past season, there is a lot of unknown potential with these Tigers. With football — coach Ed Orgeron will throw the first pitch Friday to baseball/football player Maurice Hampton Jr. — the question was offense that turned out to be such a positive. With baseball it’s pitching, a staff bristling with talented arms that suffered a plague of arm trouble in 2019.

“I think we’ve got a lot of pieces we didn’t have last year,” said sophomore Cole Henry, Friday’s starting pitcher (after Coach O, of course). “Everyone is doing what they’re capable of doing. I think we’re ready for it.”

“It” could mean a lot of things. In the present context, “it” is Omaha.

“I think the expectation every year for LSU to make it to Omaha,” Henry said.

That’s lesson one around here, kid. You’re truly a Tiger baseball player if you understand that.