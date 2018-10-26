John Emery, considered one of the nation's top high school running backs and a prime LSU target, made waves in college football recruiting Thursday when he announced he was backing off his pledge to Georgia and reopening his recruitment process.

"I just want to make sure I'm making the best decision of my life," the five-star Destrehan running back told reporters after the Wildcats' win Friday night vs. Jesuit.

.@Emery4____ explains why he de-committed from #Georgia. He was also asked if #LSU is the leader for his services. pic.twitter.com/ly7eDfdozN — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 27, 2018

Emery has scholarship offers from schools across the country, including nine from within the Southeastern Conference. He attended Georgia's Oct. 13 game against LSU in Baton Rouge, a game the Tigers won 36-16.

Asked after Friday's game if LSU is his new frontrunner, Emery simply said, with a smile, "nobody is the leader right now."

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who spoke Tuesday at the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club luncheon, answered a question from the audience about recruiting and the team's needs.

"I believe LSU should get the best running back in the country," Orgeron said. "That’s what we’re looking for. We have our target on one. He’s not far from here. We’re going to do the best that we can to get the best running back in the country."

NCAA rules forbid coaches from commenting on recruits, so Orgeron couldn't say Emery's name (or any other names) specifically.

Verbal commitments, like the one Emery made to Georgia, are non-binding. The first day a high school player can sign a national letter of intent is Dec. 19.