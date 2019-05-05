After LSU lost to Ole Miss 5-1 on Saturday night, evening the series, coach Paul Mainieri stressed the importance of the final game.

"I think it means an awful lot," Mainieri said. "The winner of this series probably has an inside track on hosting a regional. This game is a really, really important ball game tomorrow."

With so much at stake, the Tigers put together a comeback like never before on Sunday afternoon. They trailed by six runs with two outs in the ninth inning. Then they hit back-to-back-to-back home runs.

Disappointment soon replaced elation. LSU lost 19-15 in extra innings, and Ole Miss won a series in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1982.

Looking up in the standings

As the end of the regular season approaches, the importance of every game increases. Coach Paul Mainieri stressed that after LSU lost on Saturday night, pointing out the winner of the series took an edge for hosting an NCAA regional. The Tigers are now fourth in the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division and sixth overall in the league with two weeks left in the regular season. They next play at Arkansas, which leads the West.

Devin Fontenot’s struggles

The sophomore pitcher had avoided disaster in recent weeks, but he gave up four runs in the 10th inning on Sunday as LSU’s comeback ended in a loss. Fontenot, who had taken over as LSU’s closer, began struggling at Missouri three weeks ago. He almost blew saves against Lamar and Alabama. He walked the bases loaded on Friday night. Fontenot said he has not had a “competitive edge” in a couple games.

How to use Zack Hess?

Hess went to the bullpen when Fontenot got into trouble on Sunday without anyone telling him to do so. He started throwing, but Mainieri told him to stop because Hess had thrown 55 pitches two days earlier. Hess led LSU to a win on Friday night after Mainieri moved him out of the starting rotation earlier this week. His energy filled Alex Box Stadium. Mainieri will have to decide how often to use Hess as the season nears its end.