Matt House wanted to learn. He had never coached LSU’s players until spring practice, and he understood the process for constructing his defense. Before anything else, he needed to find their strengths and weaknesses.

So House spent the last month installing concepts. He didn’t implement the entire scheme, instead focusing on particular looks so he could understand what these players do well.

“We're trying to get good at certain things,” House said, “and then for us as coaches, it's a measurement for how much volume we can carry when we get into fall camp.”

Once he knows, House will build out the defense. He hopes to be multiple, mixing fronts and coverages, but LSU’s new defensive coordinator hasn’t revealed much more about his scheme.

He has, however, had time to watch the players.

Whereas some of LSU’s offensive positions appear unsettled near the end of spring practice, House has consistently used the same first-team defense. The starters could change by the beginning of the season, but for now, LSU’s defense looks set for the spring game Saturday afternoon inside Tiger Stadium.

Below is our projection for the depth chart.

Defensive line

Starters: Ali Gaye, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and BJ Ojulari

Backups: Saivion Jones, Mekhi Wingo, Jacobian Guillory and Zavier Carter

The potential strength of LSU’s team, the defensive line looks solid across the two-deep. Gaye returned for a fifth season, and Jones moved up the depth chart behind him. Smith looks impressive as a sophomore. Roy has the size to fill the middle in potentially his first year as a starter. Wingo and Guillory will provide depth on the interior.

The most intriguing player is Ojulari. He played like a traditional defensive end the last two seasons with his hand in the grass and racked up 11 sacks. Now he’ll line up in a two-point stance, letting LSU occasionally drop him into coverage as more of a standup outside linebacker. The position looks different, but House said Ojulari’s role won’t change much.

"He's a defensive end," House said. "He's just playing out of a two-point stance. At times, we ask that guy to drop. At times, we ask him to rush. We'll rush him a lot more than anything else."

Inside linebacker

Starters: Mike Jones Jr. and Greg Penn III

Backups: Micah Baskerville, West Weeks, Jared Small and Kolbe Fields

Jones and Penn have practiced with the first-team defense the entire spring while LSU’s other linebackers rotate behind them. Jones feels comfortable after spending a year at the position, and he’s one of LSU’s most vocal players. Penn, a former four-star recruit, seems poised for more playing time as a sophomore.

As for Baskerville, when he returned after recording 83 tackles last year, the reasonable assumption was he would take one inside linebacker spot and LSU needed to fill the other. Instead, Baskerville had to reestablish himself with the new staff. Lately, he has gotten more second-team reps.

Asked about Baskerville, House said the fifth-year senior has improved. He also told LSU’s linebackers not to pay much attention to the depth chart right now, saying it won’t matter until they play Florida State.

"We're going to need more than 11, I can promise you," House said.

Cornerback

Starters: Mekhi Garner and Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Backups: Damarius McGhee and Jordan Toles

With a glaring need at cornerback, LSU added Garner and Bernard-Converse from the transfer portal during the offseason. They both slid into the starting defense, though Bernard-Converse has missed most of spring practice with a Jones fracture in his foot, pushing McGhee up the depth chart. Bernard-Converse should return this summer.

LSU still has depth issues at cornerback, so Toles moved over from safety, playing cornerback for the first time. More help will come this summer. LSU signed Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks, four-star Laterrance Welch, three-star Jaelyn Davis-Robinson and three-star Jordan Allen.

Nickel safety

Starter: Greg Brooks Jr.

Backup: Sage Ryan

One of five defensive back transfers, Brooks has been the first-team nickel safety throughout practice. He considers himself a versatile “playmaker on the ball,” and he has grabbed at least two interceptions.

Brooks, who said he also would practice at cornerback this spring, likes his role. He thought he couldn’t showcase as much in Arkansas’ zone defense.

“I felt like a linebacker,” Brooks said. “It just wasn't me. Now, I'm able to roam around and make plays.”

Having Brooks could let Ryan develop more. Brooks said about two weeks ago that the former five-star “is still getting banged up a little bit, but once he's through that, he's a great player.”

Safety

Starters: Jay Ward and Joe Foucha

Backup: Matthew Langlois and Derrick Davis Jr.

It’s no surprise that Ward and Foucha, LSU’s most experienced safeties, have practiced with the first-team defense almost the entire spring. Ward recorded 71 tackles with two interceptions and four pass breakups last season. Foucha started 34 games at Arkansas.

LSU may end up with a surplus of quality safeties. Sophomore Major Burns hasn't practiced this spring as he recovers from a foot injury, but he started five games in 2021.