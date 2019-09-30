Coach Ed Orgeron described outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Michael Divinity and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence as "a little gimpy" on Monday.

Chaisson and Lawrence have not played since LSU's game against Texas three weeks ago. Divinity sustained an injury against Vanderbilt, LSU's most recent opponent.

The Tigers next play Utah State at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Tiger Stadium.

"We have to see as the week goes," Orgeron said, "if these guys are going to be ready."

Chaisson, who injured his ankle, dressed out for practice last Wednesday, but the outside linebacker did not participate in drills during the open period.

"He's still a little gimpy," Orgeron said. "He's not 100 percent back yet. He tried to practice last week. He did a couple of things. He's going to practice again today.

"But he's limited. We're going to see where we can get with him this week. We definitely need him for the pass rush. And if he's healthy, we're going to play him. But I don't know if he's going to be ready."

How did Ed Orgeron spend LSU's open date? Speeding down the highway, blaring country music Last Thursday night, LSU coach Ed Orgeron drove down the highway with his wife toward Lake Charles as fast as possible, blaring country music with the "moon roof" down.

Lawrence has not practiced since the Texas game, but Orgeron said the senior will try to participate in some individual drills during practice Monday afternoon. Lawrence started LSU's first two games and recorded one sack.

Last week, Orgeron said Lawrence might return for LSU's game against Florida on Oct. 12.

"I don't think Rashard's going to play against Utah State," Orgeron said last Wednesday. "He'll be close though. Hopefully he'll be ready for the game after."

Divinity will practice Monday, Orgeron said, adding "he's still a little gimpy." Divinity appeared to injure his leg while making a tackle in the first half against Vanderbilt. He did not practice last week.