The LSU men's track and field team collected three wins Saturday, fueling the Tigers' second-place finish in the Southeastern Conference indoor championships.
Each of LSU's wins Saturday came on the track after JuVaughn Harrison claimed the high jump and long jump titles Friday in the meet at the University of Arkansas' Randal Tyson track Center.
With Harrison's twin wins and victories by Terrance Laird, Noah Williams and Damion Thomas on the final day of the three-day meet, No. 2 LSU finished second with 93 points — behind Arkansas' 116 points.
The Lady Tigers' Milan Young picked up LSU's fourth win of the day, helping sixth-ranked LSU finish fourth with 62 points. Arkansas made it a sweep when it ran away with the title with 141 points — 60 more than Florida's 81.
The highlight of the day for LSU was Laird's win in the 200 meters final.
The senior raced around the Tyson Center's banked oval in 20.28 seconds to notch the win. It was the 10th-fastest time in collegiate history.
It was also an SEC meet record and the fastest time posted by a collegian in 2021.
Additionally, Laird's performance was a school record, the time bettering the old mark of 20.30 seconds by Xavier Carter back in 2006.
Williams started the day off for LSU when the transfer from Akron claimed the title in the two-lap, 400-meter race in 45.26 seconds.
Just 15 minutes later, Thomas won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.60 seconds. It was a personal record, moving him into third on the school's all-time list.
Thomas finished just ahead of teammate Eric Edwards, who clocked a 7.67.
The 1-2 finish by Thomas and Edwards was worth 18 team points to LSU.
Sean Dixon-Bodie finished third in the triple jump with a PR of 53 feet, 11¾ inches. With that jump, the freshman moved into ninth place on the school's all-time list.
Also, Davis Bove was fourth in the mile run in 4 minutes, 01.22 seconds, Kenny Odinet was fifth in the pole vault at 16-10¾ and Dorian Camel took eighth in the 200 with a time of 21.49.
In the evening session, Young won the 60 hurdles in 8.03 seconds, which was a PR that helped her crack the school's all-time list in ninth place.
Also, Favour Ofili ran third in the 200 meters with a PR of 22.75 seconds and Amber Anning was fourth in 400 with a time of 52.27 seconds.
Ofili's time was the third-fastest in school history.
The Lady Tigers closed the meet by taking fourth in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:31.82, shaving five full seconds off their previous season's-best of 3:36.90.