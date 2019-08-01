LSU quarterback Joe Burrow reported to preseason camp knowing all eyes would be on him.

That's how it was last year, when he walked through the collection of cameras and reporters into LSU's West Campus apartments as a graduate transfer from Ohio State, wearing plain shorts and a long-sleeve T-shirt.

Burrow was entering a four-man quarterback competition, and LSU was predicted to finish fifth in the SEC West.

Oh, how things change in a year.

The returning starter who led the Tigers to a 10-3 season and Fiesta Bowl victory arrived in style Thursday morning, donning reflective sunglasses and a crimson T-shirt that pictured Cleveland Cavaliers guard and cult hero Matthew Dellavedova — a favorite of Burrow's and a peek into the LSU quarterback's personality.

Burrow is the veteran starter, a candidate for the Davey O'Brien Award, and the Tigers are ranked No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll.

" 'Sup everybody," Burrow said, addressing the cameras. "You ready to go? I know I am."

Senior cornerback Kristian Fulton arrived shortly after, a projected NFL first-rounder who spread his arms wide and proclaimed, "It's great to be back."

The corner who'll likely start across from Fulton, five-star freshman Derek Stingley, arrived in a NASA shirt (blast-off anyone?); and senior linebacker Michael Divinity wore a shirt that read: "YOU DESERVE THE WRLD."

Last year's unanimous All-American safety, Grant Delpit, wore a white "DBU" shirt that had the words "Championship Mentality" written on the back.

"That's how we coming," said Delpit, who will wear LSU's coveted No. 7 jersey in 2019.

Practice begins at 4 p.m. Friday, the first of 20 practices and three scrimmages before the Tigers host Georgia Southern for their season opener at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Tiger Stadium.

The countdown to Week 1 most assuredly will come with more fanfare than a year ago, when LSU barely cracked the preseason AP Top 25 at No. 24 with a depth chart full of question marks and the football operations building under reconstruction in the background.

Last week, the university unveiled the $28 million facility, with its state-of-the-art locker room full of sleeping pods and a buffet-style cafeteria.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday the team's performance will have to match the level of its lavish facility upgrade, paid for by private donors.

"Now the expectations are raised," Orgeron said. "They've given us the best. We've got to give them our best. We're going to give them our very best; there'll be no doubt about that."

Orgeron said the team had two meetings Thursday, one at 2:15 p.m. to go over housekeeping in the team's new facility, and another during the evening to set the mindset of preseason camp and focus on "the things that we need to get better at."

Both offense and defense are going "back to the basics" in playbook installation, Orgeron said. That will mark the third time the players install their new schemes during the offseason.

That's plenty of repetition for LSU's new run-pass option offense, the much-ballyhooed scheme that first-year passing-game coordinator Joe Brady — who has told viewers to "get their popcorn ready" — and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger have been constructing since Brady was hired in January.

But Orgeron said the focus in preseason camp will be in the trenches.

"We've got to get better on the offensive and defensive line," said Orgeron, as he's repeated often since LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama in 2018.

There'll be a position battle at nose tackle between true freshman Siaki "Apu" Ika and sophomore Tyler Shelvin. Ika, who Orgeron said now weighs 353 pounds, excelled in the spring game with two sacks among three tackles for loss. Orgeron said Shelvin, at 343 pounds, is "in the best shape he's been."

Orgeron said there'll be another battle at the two defensive end spots, between Rashard Lawrence, a preseason first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection, and returning starting linemen Glen Logan and Breiden Fehoko.

The offensive line will be seeking even more improvement.

Last season, LSU ranked 106th nationally with 35 sacks allowed and 110th with 89 tackles for loss allowed, and Orgeron said starting right tackle Austin Deculus and left tackle Saahdiq Charles both must improve.

Orgeron said the coaching staff talked Thursday morning about using 6-foot-7, 323-pound senior tackle Badara Traore as the team's "third tackle," which means he'd sub in for both Deculus and Charles.

True freshman Anthony Bradford, a four-star tackle from Michigan, could even push for playing time.

"We're looking forward to that guy having an excellent camp and giving him a chance," Orgeron said.

