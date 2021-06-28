Twenty years before he became the next leader of LSU's baseball program, Jay Johnson coached in a small California town. He envisioned himself moving further through the profession and had no idea what he was doing, so he bought a copy of "Winning The Big One," an instructional guide made by Skip Bertman.

Johnson often pulled from Bertman's videotape as he learned how to coach. He used the motivational sheets Bertman included inside, and he said “Hold the Rope” to a group of 16-to-18-year-olds, hoping words from the man he viewed as the greatest college baseball coach in the country would help him develop.

"I believe that was the start of my journey here," Johnson said Monday inside Alex Box Stadium. He wore an LSU baseball hat and looked at Bertman from behind a podium, the future of LSU's baseball program admiring the one who created so much of its storied past.

Johnson had no prior connections to Louisiana before LSU hired him as its next coach, but throughout his introductory news conference, he referenced the baseball team’s history, showing why someone who spent his life on the West Coast felt pulled to a job across the country and eagerly accepted a five-year contract last week.

As he spoke, Johnson remembered watching Warren Morris’ game-winning home run at the 1996 College World Series as a junior college infielder and thinking, “Man, I really wish I was Warren Morris." He named some of LSU’s greatest players, like Ben McDonald, Eddy Furniss, DJ LeMahieu and Alex Bregman. He recalled watching LSU win the 2000 national championship on Brad Cresse’s game-winning single. He said he had always followed the team from afar.

“I didn't come here for any other reason but because this doesn't come along but one time in your life,” Johnson said, raising one finger, “and I view this opportunity to be the head baseball coach at LSU as the opportunity of my lifetime.”

LSU has often hired people with local connections — football coach Ed Orgeron, women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and even athletic director Scott Woodward, for example — by pulling them toward home, but Johnson has never lived outside of the western United States until now. He grew up in Oroville, California, spent over a decade in San Diego, got his first head coaching job in Nevada and broke through at Arizona, where he reached two College World Series.

But making his second major hire this year, after Mulkey, Woodward looked for a coach who was passionate about developing LSU’s players, had proven he could reach the College World Series and felt ready to compete for championships, ever the standard of LSU’s program. He interviewed Johnson at the College World Series during a month-long search that considered multiple candidates.

“It was a holistic process,” Woodward said, “and very simply, Jay Johnson is one of the best coach's interviews I've ever participated in. Period. It was obvious when we met with him.”

Johnson had always admired LSU as Bertman built the program and Paul Mainieri sustained it. He watched Mainieri’s opening news conference 15 years ago, and he tuned in again when Mainieri announced his retirement last month. Johnson then texted the man he ended up following: "Thank you for being such a good example. This is exactly how I want to do this."

Once LSU’s season ended, Mainieri waited for weeks to completely hand over the reins of the baseball program. He spent six hours Sunday leading Johnson through the facilities and talking to him about the team. During the news conference, Mainieri sat next to Bertman in the front row, no longer the steward of the program but a part of its history. He patted Johnson’s right knee as Johnson stood up to begin his remarks.

“He's very intelligent,” Mainieri said. “He's got a great plan. He knows what he's doing. He's very well equipped to handle this job. He knows what to expect. I think he's going to be very successful, and I believe that he is going to have a great career here at LSU.”

Known for his relentless preparation, Johnson has already started learning about LSU’s current roster. Between tours and engagements over the last three days, Johnson watched videos of the current players and began contacting them about how to improve. He viewed the team as a “reboot” — not a rebuild — because of the talent still there and the tradition of the program.

“My goal is when you look out on that field at Alex Box Stadium,” Johnson said, “there's a brand of baseball that everybody in this state, in this community, associated with this university is incredibly proud of.

“You know what that looks like. You've seen it. No program in college baseball has seen it on a more consistent basis than LSU. All I want to do is pour my life into continuing that.”

The school has high expectations for Johnson, as it does for any baseball coach. On a graphic looming inside the stadium, LSU’s six national championship trophies rested above the words “The next generation of national champions.” When Woodward introduced Johnson, he said, “I can't think of a better place for this introduction than the Champions Club, because that is the legacy coach Bertman built, the legacy coach Mainieri continued and the legacy coach Johnson inherits today.”

Johnson understands all of that. He knows what he inherited at LSU and proudly embraced its standard. After all, that’s why he left Arizona and the west, places that felt so comfortable to him. He moved to challenge himself at the school he considered the best in college baseball since he started coaching, back when he needed instructional videos.

As he began his tenure, Johnson hoped to make his predecessors proud and continue the legacy Bertman and Mainieri created. When Johnson stood up at the beginning of an event devoted to him, he shook their hands before he did anything else.

"I view this as the ultimate," Johnson said. "You can thank these two men right there for that. You know, it was a great place that I was at, and what made it great was the people. But this is the opportunity of my lifetime."