Perhaps you were scrolling Saturday's college football betting lines.
Four points... Seven-and-a-half... UHHHH 44 points???
Not a mistype. LSU (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) is a 44 point favorite over lowly Rice (1-10, 0-7 Conference USA).
So who the heck is going to wager on a line as high as that?
"As a general rule of thumb, the recreational bettor is looking to bet big games on the main TV stations," said Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports, a handicapping service. "LSU-Rice clearly doesn't fall into any of those categories. The sharp or winning bettor doesn't care about the importance of the game and will bet on anything they believe there is edge."
"That being said," Riordan added, "it can be tougher to find edge on these higher spread games because the points themselves are worth much less."
For example, if a team you're thinking of betting on is a minus-3 favorite, and you think they'll win by at least four points, there's a lot more realistic points that can be scored in your favor during the game.
But a spread in the 40s? How many more points do you really think your favored team is going to score than that?
To even out the week's talk about Nick Brossette's slide against Arkansas, Riordan offered insight to the mind of the gambler.
Brossette's first slide at the Arkansas 7-yard line with 1:36 left, Riordan said, "is absolutely the correct play mathematically" but "what happens next defies understanding or belief. It is near the top of the worst time management I've ever seen."
Arkansas had no timeouts with nearly minute left.
"If your goal is to cover the spread for your backers or win by 14 in the small chance style points helps for the playoff selection, then at least I understand," Riordan said. "Deciding to run plays, to then again slide at the 1, is getting all the risk of losing the game without any of the gain of covering or getting style points. What was the point? Did the coaches think one thing but the running back think something else? Why are you running plays at all anyway? I have never seen anything like this and don't even know what I would compare it to."