It’s not often that a Beth Torina-coached team goes on the road to play in the NCAA regionals.
This year will be only the third time LSU has played outside of Baton Rouge in the first round of the NCAA tournament since she took over the program 10 years ago. The second-seeded Tigers (34-21), along with San Diego State and Cal State Fullerton, are visitors in the double-elimination tournament hosted by Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona.
LSU will kick off the regional Friday against the champions of the Mountain West, San Diego State (37-14, at 7 p.m.
The last time Torina’s squad played a regional on the road was 2014, when it lost to Arizona in the championship of the Tucson regional. The first time was two years prior, in 2012, when the Tigers ran through College Station and host Texas A&M to advance to the super regionals.
Don’t tell either of those teams, but Torina thinks this one is the best of the three.
“This team is just a very complete team,” she said Sunday, “and I would say they’re more complete than those teams that went on the road before.”
Based on the NCAA’s Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), a ranking system that factors in strength of schedule, the Tempe regional is the toughest of the 16. Arizona State is No. 10 in the final regular-season RPI, LSU is No. 22, San Diego State is No. 49 and Cal State Fullerton is No. 64. The average of those four numbers is 36.25, the top combined RPI ranking of all the regionals.
Mac Barbara, an Ole Miss transfer and the Mountain West player of the year, leads San Diego State in almost every hitting category, including average (.395), hits (62), doubles (14), home runs (15), RBIs (56), slugging percentage (.783), on-base percentage (.497), total bases (123) and walks (33).
LSU’s .291 batting average is the lowest of the four teams. The Aztecs hit .299, which is behind both Arizona State (.320) and Cal State Fullerton (.307).
Arizona State has not lost consecutive games this season. The Sun Devils won the Pac-12 behind the strength of one of the country’s best offenses. The Sun Devils’ 1.96 home runs per game rank fourth in the country. They’re ranked sixth in the nation in on-base percentage, fourth in slugging percentage and 14th in batting average.
If LSU wants to advance to the super regionals, the Tigers will need strong outings from not only their ace Ali Kilponen (18-7) but also fifth-year senior Shelbi Sunseri (8-7). In May, Kilponen has worked 29 of 38 possible innings, throwing 497 pitches across four appearances that resulted in three losses and a win.
Sunseri earned a complete-game win on May 7 at Mississippi State, but she was pulled from LSU’s only game in the SEC tournament after only two innings. Her 3.05 ERA is as high as it’s been since her freshman year, when her ERA was 3.67 across a 13-inning sample.
As for the LSU hitters, they believe the Southeastern Conference’s pitching prepared them well for the postseason.
“I think matchup-wise our hitters are going to be able to match up against them,” Georgia Clark said. “I don't think they're going to outhit us.”
But for the first time in eight years, LSU is the underdog in regional play. The Tigers may prefer it that way.
“There’s a chip on our shoulder,” Clark said, “and there has been a chip on our shoulder all year.
“I think we're embracing the role of the underdog a little bit more. It’s easier for us to play under that condition than for a team to be the one being chased.”