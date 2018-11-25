With a litany of calls questioned in LSU's seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M, former NFL official Terry McAulay on Sunday took to Twitter to help explain a few of the plays.
McAulay, an LSU alumnus and current rules expert for NBC's Sunday Night Football, explained that "a player is on the line if he breaks the plane of the waistline of the snapper. The #2 and #4 receivers appear to do that. #1 and #3 are close. This is only illegal if five players are in the backfield and that is not the case here."
1. The formation on the spike is not illegal. A player is on the line if he breaks the plane of the waistline of the snapper. The #2 and #4 receivers appear to do that. #1 and #3 are close. This is only illegal if five players are in the backfield and that is not the case here. pic.twitter.com/WrFTVnBMvf— Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) November 25, 2018
McAulay also clarified that there wouldn't be a five-second runoff of the clock even if A&M was improperly aligned because it was a "live ball foul."
Click here for a full breakdown of calls questioned in the game, including the pass interference on A&M's eventual game-winning conversion and the clock at the end of the fourth quarter, via The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.