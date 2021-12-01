LSU’s new football coach Brian Kelly was known for winning at Notre Dame, but he also weathered several controversies during his 12 seasons in one of college football’s highest-profile coaching jobs.

Kelly arrived Tuesday in Baton Rouge with a 10-year deal all but certain to exceed $95 million as he coaches the Tigers.

As LSU searched for coach Ed Orgeron’s replacement, Athletic Department officials pledged to consider coaching candidates’ track records on sexual misconduct and Title IX. LSU’s football program has been mired in sexual misconduct scandals for the past year, and Orgeron is a defendant in a major Title IX lawsuit against the university.

Kelly has not been named as a defendant in such lawsuits against Notre Dame. But he also does not come with LSU without baggage.

In 2010, a student videographer died at Notre Dame after Kelly called an outdoor practice on a windy day and the lift fell over. The same year, the campus was engulfed in scandal after a St. Mary’s College freshman reported that a Notre Dame football player sexually assaulted her. She died by suicide 10 days after filing a complaint with campus police. And then in 2016, the NCAA ordered Notre Dame to vacate its wins from the 2012 and 2013 seasons over an academic misconduct flap involving a student trainer who wrote papers for athletes and “provided impermissible academic assistance.”

The family of the student videographer who died forgave Notre Dame, while Kelly was accused of joking about the coverage of the sexual assault and denied responsibility in the academic misconduct case. Some observers, though, have said that such incidents point to a problem with the man at the top.

“Over the course of the last six years, Kelly has been at least partially accountable for some dark days at Notre Dame,” wrote CBS Sports columnist Ben Kercheval in a 2016 piece. “At some point, Notre Dame has [to] come to a conclusion whether it will hold Kelly (and itself) accountable for those things. If nothing else, he doesn't seem interested in doing it himself.”

During Kelly's introductory news conference Wednesday in Baton Rouge, he said he'd leave his legacy up to others to determine.

“People will evaluate me based upon my life’s work and how I’ve treated people and make their own decisions," Kelly said.

At LSU, Kelly will inherit an NCAA investigation into the football program and two federal lawsuits that target the culture of LSU football. One lawsuit was filed by several women who allege that LSU Athletic Department officials failed to properly handle their reports of rape, domestic violence and other crimes from LSU football players. The plaintiff in the other case is an Athletic Department employee who alleges that LSU retaliated against her for reporting that former LSU coach Les Miles was sexually harassing student workers.

Kelly may also face more intense scrutiny in Baton Rouge than he faced in South Bend.

Notre Dame is a private university, and courts have ruled that campus police reports do not need to be released to the public because of the school’s private status. LSU is subject to more public disclosure, and lost a court case this year after attempting to redact former star running back Derrius Guice’s name from police reports. LSU also fought releasing Miles’ sexual harassment investigation to the public before a judge determined that it should mostly be made public with some redactions.

As Kelly comes to LSU, the university remains under federal investigations over its Title IX program and campus crime reporting. LSU expects to spend the most amount of money it's ever spent — $2.5 million — on its expanded and revamped Office of Title IX and Civil Rights this year. The LSU Athletic Department has also spent $600,000 on increased training.

Those fatter line items pale next to Kelly’s pay, however. The new coach will take home at least $9 million annually, plus incentives that include an extra $500,000 every time LSU is bowl-eligible and 50 hours of private plane travel per year. LSU, meanwhile, is still on the hook for paying Orgeron’s $17 million buyout, plus another $9.5 million in buyouts for Orgeron’s staff. All of the money is expected to come from private donors to the Tiger Athletic Foundation and self-generated Athletic Department money, rather than state funds and tuition for the academic side of campus.

Still, LSU’s priorities have not come without criticism.

“No coach is worth that, especially when the players aren’t compensated,” said David Ridpath, an Ohio University sports management professor.

After LSU’s Title IX pledge, did Kelly do ‘right on and off the field?’

While the LSU coaching search was still in progress, LSU Athletic Department spokesman Cody Worsham said a coach’s Title IX record would be a factor. He said LSU “values excellence” in everything, “from Title IX and comprehensive education to championship performances on the field and in the classroom.”

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward described Kelly as a winner as he introduced him at Wednesday's news conference, saying he “checks every box.” LSU President William Tate IV said Kelly brought character, leadership, a strong commitment to academics and a winning tradition to athletics — an acronym he called CLAW.

While Kelly’s career at Notre Dame is ending on a high note — the team is ranked No. 6 in the country — the Fighting Irish have struggled at times under his leadership. When those struggles coincided with his players having off-the-field problems, Kelly’s future looked shaky — such as during the 2016 football season, which Notre Dame ended with a 4-8 record.

That year, Sports Illustrated writer Brian Hamilton pondered whether Kelly could hold onto his job with the combination of scandals and poor play.

“What matters is Notre Dame maintaining the perception that it does right on and off the field,” the column said. “A coach can even last for a pretty good while if he manages to do incredibly well on one part while only occasionally faltering on the second.”

“This year, five football players were arrested before the season began after police discovered marijuana and a handgun in their car,” the column continued. “This year, the football team couldn't even beat bad opponents en route to a losing campaign. This year, the NCAA smacked the school for academic fraud. This year, Notre Dame didn't look anything like Notre Dame. It looked like just about everyone else. And that means big trouble for everyone involved, especially the guy at the top.”

But Kelly rebounded in 2017 with a 10-3 season, and the noise mostly quieted down. He amassed a 12-win season in 2018.

“We will have high standards here and we will fulfill those standards," Kelly told reporters Wednesday at LSU.

Notre Dame faced fines, penalties under Kelly’s leadership

Notre Dame was ordered to pay a $77,500 fine in 2011 over the death of the student, Declan Sullivan, whose hydraulic lift fell while he was filming practice. Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that Notre Dame had serious safety violations with a “failure of the university to recognize the hazardous weather conditions.” The fine was later reduced to $42,000.

Kelly said in a news conference at the time that it was his decision to hold outdoor practice the day that Sullivan died. He said he believed the challenging weather conditions could lead to a productive practice day.

"In terms of the tragedy that occurred, there's never been a more difficult time in my life,” Kelly said then.

Sullivan’s family famously did not blame university officials for the death and implored others not to do so either, with his father telling The New York Times in 2012, “I don’t feel anybody knowingly acted recklessly and caused the accident.” They started a memorial fund on his behalf and continued to root for the team. The university also defended Kelly’s decision-making in the aftermath.

“Finally, in light of what I believe to be unfounded and unfair commentary and speculation, I want to say something about Coach Brian Kelly,” wrote Notre Dame’s president, the Rev. John I. Jenkins, in a mass email to campus in 2010. “Coach Kelly was hired not only because of his football expertise, but because we believed his character and values accord with the highest standards of Notre Dame. All we have seen since he came to Notre Dame, and everything we have learned in our investigation to date, have confirmed that belief.”

The family of the young St. Mary’s student who in 2010 reported she was sexually assaulted by a Notre Dame player said that they felt like the university betrayed her by failing to live up to its famed values. She died by suicide after she was discouraged from coming forward, her parents later told ABC News. And she was already dead by the time campus police interviewed the player who she accused.

A friend of the accused football player texted her warning, “don’t do anything you would regret. messing with Notre Dame football is a bad idea,” her family later said.

The Chicago Tribune broke the story of the student’s sexual assault allegation and subsequent suicide in late 2010. The same day they published, Kelly “wisecracked on a conference call with sports writers that he didn't know the Tribune could afford all the reporters who were peppering him with questions about the case,” a later investigation by the National Catholic Reporter found.

The 2015 documentary about sexual assault on college campuses, "The Hunting Ground," delved into the student's suicide, and a former Notre Dame police officer said in the film that campus police were instructed not to contact football players.

Prosecutors declined to bring charges against the accused football player, and a Notre Dame investigation found him “not responsible” over the sexual assault allegation. Kelly finished the 2010 season with an 8-5 record.

In 2016, a reporter asked Kelly how much culpability he should bear in the academic misconduct scandal that forced Notre Dame to vacate wins from 2012 and 2013.

“Zero,” he responded. “Absolutely none.”

The NCAA investigation largely focused on the student trainer, rather than Kelly himself. He also did not face a “show cause” penalty — the harshest punishment that the NCAA can dole out for coaches. The NCAA also did not find that Notre Dame lacked institutional control.

Earlier this year, the NCAA announced a new round of penalties against Notre Dame over recruiting violations. They included a finding that Kelly “impermissibly posed for a photo” with a high school prospect while visiting his high school.

The NCAA slapped Notre Dame with one year of probation and a $5,000 fine. Notre Dame has gone 11-1 this season, and is a contender to make the playoffs. Kelly will not coach them if they make it that far.