ATLANTA — While you’re letting the kabobs marinate for the pregame Peach Bowl grill and counting the minutes until the Burreaux No. 9 jersey you got for Christmas comes out of the dryer, spend a few moments taking this LSU bowl quiz with us:
1. Who set the LSU bowl record with 234 rushing yards?
A) Charles Alexander, 1977 Sun Bowl
B) Kevin Faulk, 1995 Independence Bowl
C) Jeremy Hill, 2014 Outback Bowl
2. What is the only bowl LSU has participated in that is no longer played?
A) Bluebonnet Bowl
B) Tangerine Bowl
C) Hall of Fame Bowl
3. Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes against UCF in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. Whose school bowl record did he tie?
A) Rohan Davey, 2002 Sugar Bowl
B) JaMarcus Russell, 2007 Sugar Bowl
C) Matt Flynn, 2008 BCS Championship Game
4. Which school did LSU deny a national championship by snapping its 22-game winning streak in the 1966 Cotton Bowl?
A) Arkansas
B) Syracuse
C) Oklahoma
5. Who kicked the longest field goal in LSU bowl history (53 yards)?
A) Juan Roca, 1972 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl
B) Colt David, 2008 Chick-fil-A (now Peach) Bowl
C) Cole Tracy, 2019 Fiesta Bowl
6. How many current Southeastern Conference teams has LSU played in postseason games?
A) 6
B) 7
C) 8
7. Which is the one California-based LSU bowl opponent that no longer plays football?
A) Pacific
B) Saint Mary’s
C) Santa Clara
8. Who had the only 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in LSU bowl history?
A) Leonard Fournette
B) Eric Martin
C) Domanick Davis
9. LSU beat Florida State 31-27 in the first Peach Bowl here in Atlanta on Dec. 30, 1968. Where was the game played?
A) Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium
B) Georgia Dome
C) Grant Field
10. LSU and Oklahoma have never met in the regular season.
A) True
B) False
OVERTIME: Who connected for the longest pass play in LSU bowl history (77 yards)?
A) Tommy Hodson to Wendell Davis, 1987 Gator Bowl
B) Bert Jones to Andy Hamilton, 1971 Sun Bowl
C) Marcus Randall to Devery Henderson, 2003 Cotton Bowl
ANSWERS:
1. B.
2. A. The Bluebonnet/Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl was last played in 1987. The Tangerine Bowl became the Capital One bowl and is now the Citrus Bowl. The Hall of Fame Bowl became the Outback Bowl.
3. C.
4. A. LSU won 14-7 against the No. 2-ranked Razorbacks.
5. B.
6. B. Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
7. C. LSU lost to Santa Clara in the 1937 and 1938 Sugar bowls. The school dropped football after the 1992 season.
8. A. Fournette returned the kickoff against Notre Dame in the 2014 Music City Bowl.
9. C. Grant Field is Georgia Tech’s home stadium
10. A. The Tigers and Sooners have only met twice. Oklahoma won 35-0 in the 1950 Sugar Bowl and LSU won 21-14 in the 2004 Sugar Bowl for the BCS national title.
Overtime B.
MAKING THE GRADE
10 or more correct answers: Everybody’s All-American
7-9: “Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!”
5-6: Semi-Tough
3-4: Varsity Blues
0-2: “Help me … help you.” — Jerry Maguire