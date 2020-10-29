BR.lsuauburnmain1438.102719 bf.jpg
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) pressure Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half of LSU's football game against Auburn at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 26, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU plays Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here are the top three Auburn players to watch.

Bo Nix, quarterback

One of the most athletic quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference, Nix has rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns this season, making him second on the team in both categories. But Nix hasn’t developed as a passer in his sophomore campaign, completing 58.72% of his attempts with four interceptions.

Seth Williams, wide receiver

Williams presents a difficult matchup at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds. The junior has 24 receptions for 440 yards and three touchdowns this year, and after three mediocre games, Williams caught eight passes for 150 yards and a go-ahead touchdown last Saturday, earning himself SEC co-offensive player of the week.

Zakoby McClain, linebacker

Auburn has some productive linebackers, and McClain leads the team in tackles (53), sacks (two) and quarterback hits (2) — almost matching his 2019 totals. A former four-star recruit, McClain broke out late last season with a 100-yard interception return and 11 tackles against Alabama. He has improved since then.

