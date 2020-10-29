LSU plays Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here are the top three Auburn players to watch.
Bo Nix, quarterback
One of the most athletic quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference, Nix has rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns this season, making him second on the team in both categories. But Nix hasn’t developed as a passer in his sophomore campaign, completing 58.72% of his attempts with four interceptions.
Seth Williams, wide receiver
Williams presents a difficult matchup at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds. The junior has 24 receptions for 440 yards and three touchdowns this year, and after three mediocre games, Williams caught eight passes for 150 yards and a go-ahead touchdown last Saturday, earning himself SEC co-offensive player of the week.
Zakoby McClain, linebacker
Auburn has some productive linebackers, and McClain leads the team in tackles (53), sacks (two) and quarterback hits (2) — almost matching his 2019 totals. A former four-star recruit, McClain broke out late last season with a 100-yard interception return and 11 tackles against Alabama. He has improved since then.