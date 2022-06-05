HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Chris Sargent smashed an RBI single to left with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday to lift Southern Mississippi into the NCAA Hattiesburg regional final with a 4-3 win over Kennesaw State.
The Golden Eagles improved to 45-17 and will return to play LSU here at 6 p.m. in the regional final. USM, the No. 11 national seed, must beat the regional No. 2-seeded Tigers (40-20) twice to advance to the super regional.
Kennesaw State (36-28) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth when Cash Young doubled and scored on an RBI single by Mason Jones. But USM answered in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings when Sargent doubled to left and scored on an RBI single by Danny Lynch.
The Owls got two on in the top of the 10th but left them stranded. In the bottom half, Carson Paetow reached on an error when Kennesaw’s Young airmailed a throw from third to first on a routine grounder, allowing Paetow to take second. After two walks to load the bases, Sargent got the winning hit off Owls reliever Luke Torbert (4-3).
Tyler Stuart (3-0), who was the pitcher at the end in USM’s 7-6 10-inning loss to LSU on Saturday night, got the win in relief of Hunter Riggins. Riggins threw nine innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out six.