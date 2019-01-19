Former LSU running back Nick Brossette showed he can be a receiving threat in his final game-style event before the 2019 NFL draft.

Brossette caught a 22-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the East-West Shrine Game Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, which is the nation's longest running college all-star game.

Since 1925, pro prospects have showcased their talents in the game, including players like Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Walter Payton.

Brossette, who suited up for the West team, got past the East secondary on a wheel route down the left sideline, and he caught a pass from Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien to put the West up 7-0.

Not a bad start for #LSU running back Nick Brossette, with the 22-yard TD reception to start the East-West Shrine Game.That’s technically his first TD catch of his collegiate career. pic.twitter.com/TbcfIUg7dX — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 19, 2019

The catch showcased something Brossette hadn't done often at LSU.

The 6-foot, 221-pound University High graduate caught 14 passes for 78 yards during the 2018 season, and he did not record a touchdown reception in his four-year career in Baton Rouge.

Brossette was LSU's leading rusher in 2018, recording 240 carries for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became LSU's sixth-consecutive 1,000-yard rusher with a 117-yard game in the Tigers' Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.

Brossette's Shrine Bowl catch adds another element to his professional evaluation.

Brossette is not listed on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's draft prospect rankings, and The Draft Network evaluates Brossette between a fourth- and seventh-round pick.

Beyond the Shrine Bowl, Brossette's evaluation will continue in LSU's pro day, which will be held on a date that has not yet been announced.