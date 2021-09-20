Ready for a prime time kickoff in Tiger Stadium?
LSU will host Auburn at 8 p.m. next weekend, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday as part of its Oct. 2 kickoff times. The game will air on ESPN.
This will mark LSU's third evening game in Tiger Stadium this season and first against another SEC team. The Tigers also hosted McNeese State and Central Michigan for nighttime kickoffs.
LSU and Auburn haven't played at night in Tiger Stadium since 2013, when LSU won 35-21. LSU last hosted an 8 p.m. game in 2018 for a win against Ole Miss.
Last year, LSU suffered one of its worst losses to Auburn, a 48-11 defeat that marked a low point of the season.
But Auburn finished 6-5 and changed coaches, hiring Bryan Harsin from Boise State.
Auburn is 2-1 this season after a loss at Penn State last weekend. It will play Georgia State before facing LSU, its first SEC opponent of the year.