In Will Wade’s mind, the gut-punch his team took from Arkansas on Saturday afternoon was more like a haymaker.
It was bad enough LSU let a Southeastern Conference win get away when Arkansas mounted a game-changing 17-2 run in the final seven minutes, but that was just the start of it as far as Wade was concerned.
The 65-58 setback against Arkansas was disappointing, naturally, but it hurt even more considering LSU’s next two opponents and where those games will be played.
“I’d be upset (with the loss), but I wouldn’t be as upset if we had a home game this week or something like that,” Wade said. “Going into your toughest road stretch of the year? You can’t do that … you can’t do that.”
That was likely heard over and over when No. 13 LSU returned to practice Monday.
Yet, as hard as it was for Wade to get over it, that’s in the past. Two tough road games lie just ahead for his Tigers, starting with Wednesday’s 6 p.m. matchup at Alabama (ESPN2).
LSU, which was coming off a huge 64-58 road win over Florida, held an eight-point lead over Arkansas when the game changed completely and the Razorbacks used that devastating 17-2 run to take down the Tigers.
When it was over, Wade couldn’t hold back on his team any longer with games against Alabama and No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday staring them in the face.
“That’s the sort of situation you put yourself in when you mess around with the game like we did Saturday,” he said. “That’s what’s so disappointing about Saturday.”
Even though Alabama (11-6, 2-3 SEC) has lost three games in a row, the Crimson Tide has been a tough out for LSU (15-2, 3-2) since Wade took over in 2017.
Wade is 3-6 against Alabama with four consecutive losses, losing three times to the Tide last season.
After falling in Baton Rouge and Tuscaloosa, LSU gamely hung in for 40 minutes before dropping an 80-79 thriller in the SEC tournament championship game.
Now, he has to go against an Alabama team that climbed as high as No. 6 in the AP poll on Dec. 13, but has spiraled downward lately with six losses in its last nine games.
“We’re going to get their best game,” Wade said confidently. “They’re going to play as well as they’ve played all year, no doubt about that.”
Despite the recent rough patch, he knows how talented Nate Oats’ team is with Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly — both first-team picks on the coaches’ preseason All-SEC team.
Shackelford, who has been a thorn in LSU’s side for the past two seasons, averages 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds and is the league’s top 3-point shooter in making 3.1 per game.
Quinerly, the Crimson Tide’s point guard, gets 14.8 points and 4.2 assists a game.
Both will be a test for the SEC’s top defensive team, which allows 57.0 points a game for the season and 64.2 per game in league play.
“Quinerly and Shackelford are going to play great,” Wade said. “That’s why you would like to have (defeated) Arkansas. That would have been the prudent thing to do.”
Wade expressed concern with his own offense, which, without floor leader Xavier Pinson, became a bit stagnant Saturday with just two points over the final nine minutes.
Wade said Pinson, who sprained his knee in a Jan. 8 win over Tennessee and missed the last two games, would be a gametime decision against Alabama.
LSU is 12th in conference play with just 64.2 points a game and the Tigers have scored 65 points or fewer in four of their five games.
They also average 16.0 turnovers in league play, which Wade says must change to have a chance in the two road games — especially against Alabama.
The scoring and turnover woes take a back seat to rebounding, which has been a problem all season long as LSU ranks 124th nationally in defensive rebounding.
“We didn’t didn't play very well at home,” Wade said, “so we have to turn the page and play with more physicality to try to find a way to score some points, which will not be easy.
“We've got to quit making the same same mistakes over and over again. We just have to get a bit cleaner on both ends of the floor.”