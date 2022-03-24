After LSU used seven arms in a 12-inning midweek game against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night, LSU coach Jay Johnson was asked who would be available for Friday’s series opener against the No. 13 Florida Gators.
“These guys say they want to be professional players and pitchers, and as a reliever, you have to be able to bounce back with a day's rest — which they have tomorrow (Thursday),” Johnson said Wednesday night. “So if that’s true, then they'll do a good job tonight with their post-throw. They'll do a good job tomorrow (Thursday). They’ll do a good job in the weight room on Friday morning, and they'll be ready to pitch.”
Johnson had every intention of winning against Louisiana Tech, so that meant pitching whoever he could to get the job done. Unfortunately for LSU, the plan to extend starting right-hander Will Hellmers collapsed after the Bulldogs compiled a 4-0 lead by the second inning of the eventual 7-6 loss.
Johnson repeatedly has said he’s trying to figure out his pitching staff, and if he has to throw as many arms as possible to stay in the game, he plans to do so. He still prefers consistency.
As the No. 14 Tigers (15-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) prepare for their first SEC road series against Florida (16-5, 2-1) on Friday at 6 p.m., there are at least five available relievers Johnson mentioned as options to come in after slated starter Blake Money. He also didn’t rule out anyone, especially veterans, who are able to recover quickly from Wednesday.
“We made the move with Devin Fontenot at 30 pitches to make sure he was available,” Johnson said.
Ty Floyd, who has consistently taken a turn in the LSU weekend rotation, threw 37 pitches on Wednesday night in the 12th inning.
The five relievers who were not used are right-handers Grant Taylor, Samuel Dutton, Bryce Collins and Garrett Edwards, and left-hander Riley Cooper. Money gets the first start, but the Saturday and Sunday starters are still to be determined.
The Gators boast a strong bullpen, including left-hander Hunter Barco who is a Top-15 MLB draft prospect who has held opponents to a .153 batting average through 31⅓ innings this season. He’s incredibly efficient, walking just two while striking out 44. His slider and changeup are effective pitches against right-handed hitters.
Last weekend, the Gators’ Saturday starter, Brandon Sproat, registered a 99 mph fastball against Alabama, earning him fourth on D1 Baseball’s weekly heat sheet of top flamethrowers.
Ma’Khail Hilliard also did not throw Wednesday for LSU, and he has started three Sunday games so far this season.
The three LSU relievers who finished the game Wednesday night — Eric Reyzelman, Fontenot and Floyd — threw mostly fastballs. Ideally, Johnson would like to use left-handers to mix up the styles.
But LSU is short on them, which is why Johnson brought in Cooper and Southeastern Louisiana’s Trey Shaffer from the transfer portal.
Shaffer has been playing catch up since transferring in December. He’s pitched four innings so far with the Tigers — his longest being two innings against Southern on Feb. 27, where he walked one and struck out three while allowing no hits. Javen Coleman, the remaining lefty, won’t return anytime soon after exiting the Louisiana Tech game Feb. 23 with an arm injury.
Cooper has been the only one to show he can emerge from the bullpen for back-to-back games after pitching in all three contests against Texas A&M last weekend, closing Sunday’s remaining 1⅔ innings while pitching to contact.
“It took everything we had to keep A&M at seven runs, and we had to keep it at six today,” Johnson said on Sunday after the 7-6 victory over the Aggies. “I'm proud of Riley because that’s hard to do three days in a row.”