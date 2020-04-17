Right-handed pitcher Eric Walker and infielder Hal Hughes both entered the NCAA's transfer portal Friday, ending their time with the LSU baseball program.
“Two phenomenal young men who contributed much to the LSU baseball program,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said in a statement. “I totally support their decisions and want nothing but the best for both of them.”
Walker joined the program as a freshman in 2017 and played a key role in the team’s run to the College World Series finals.
Pitching as the Tigers’ No. 3 starter, Walker went 8-2 with a 3.48 ERA as a freshman, striking out 78 in 95⅔ innings.
He was one of the team’s best pitchers down the stretch that season, throwing 7⅔ innings of one-run ball in the Southeastern Conference tournament championship game, then following with eight shutout innings against Rice in the NCAA regional final.
But Walker injured his right arm during a College World Series start against Oregon State. He required Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2018 season.
Walker made 15 starts in 2019, posting a 5-4 record with a 5.47 ERA. He appeared in five games in 2020 before the season prematurely ended, recording a 3.18 ERA in 5⅔ innings.
Hughes came to LSU as a freshman in 2018 and was pressed into regular duty as the team’s starting shortstop after an injury to Josh Smith.
He hit .221 while starting 63 games as a freshman, but his bat never caught up to his defensive ability at LSU. In 121 career games, Hughes finished with a .199 career batting average.