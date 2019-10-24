With the early signing period less than three weeks away, the LSU men's basketball team will take advantage of a big football weekend to host two prospects — one for 2020 and one for 2021 — this weekend.
According to 247 Sports and various sources, Will Wade and his staff will welcome 5-foot-10 point guard Jalen Terry of Mount Morris, Michigan, and 6-9 center Jerrell Colbert of San Antonio to campus for official visits.
Terry will be a senior at Beecher High School this season. A four-star player in the industry-generated 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s listed as the 56th overall prospect and No. 10 point guard in the nation.
Terry is scheduled to visit Iowa State on Nov. 9.
Colbert, a five-star prospect, is going into his junior year at Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio. He’s ranked 20th overall in the 2021 class and is currently the fourth-best center, according to 247 Sports.
Colbert also made an official visit to Oklahoma on Sept. 27.
They’re the latest prospects to visit with LSU this fall.
Cameron Thomas, a 6-3 shooting guard from Chesapeake, Virginia, and Oak Hill Academy, visited the campus the weekend of Sept. 13.
Thomas is a five-star prospect who is ranked 24th overall and the No. 6 shooting guard in the 2020 class. Besides LSU, Thomas has visited UCLA, Auburn and NC State.
Also, Mwani Wilkinson, a 6-6 four-star power forward from Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, was in the weekend of Oct. 4.
Wilkinson has also visited USC and Vanderbilt and is set to make a stop at Texas Tech next weekend.
Point guard Jalen Cook of Walker High, a three-star prospect, and center Frank Anselem of Suwanee, Georgia, a four-star player, also made official visits the weekend of Oct. 11.
Cook, who committed to Wade and his staff on June 18, is expected to make it official when the early, one-week signing period begins Nov. 13.
Anselem is heading into his junior season at Prolific Prep and is in the 2021 class.
LSU 24th in coaches poll
The Tigers, who were 22nd in the Associated Press preseason poll released Monday, are 24th in the USA Today coaches rankings.
In the coaches poll, LSU was sandwiched between two other Southeastern Conference schools as Auburn was 23rd and Tennessee came in 25th.
Kentucky was second and Florida sixth, giving the SEC five teams in the coaches poll.