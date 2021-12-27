Slight movement in the men's basketball polls released Monday added a little more juice to LSU's Southeastern Conference opener at Auburn on Wednesday night.
In the AP poll of 61 writers and broadcasters, LSU (12-0) moved up one spot to No. 16 and Auburn (11-1) was up a notch to No. 11 with their showdown in Auburn Arena looming.
LSU, which crushed Lipscomb 95-60 last Wednesday night in its only outing of the week, is one of just five teams that remain undefeated in Division I men's basketball.
Auburn's only loss was to UConn 115-109 in double overtime back on Nov. 24 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas.
LSU inched up for the third week in a row even though only two teams that were ranked ahead of them a week ago — Arizona, which was sixth, and Alabama, which was 10th — lost.
In the new AP poll, LSU received 609 points, which had the Tigers just behind No. 15 Seton Hall (716) and ahead of No. 17 Texas (567).
The Ferris Mowers coaches' poll is due out Monday afternoon.
The other undefeated teams in Division I are No. 1 Baylor (11-0), No. 7 Southern Cal (12-0), No. 8 Iowa State (12-0) and No. 20 Colorado State (10-0).
LSU and Auburn are two of five SEC teams appearing in the AP poll this week.
Tennessee, which handed Arizona its first loss last Wednesday, was up five spots to 19th, Kentucky was 18th and Alabama was 19th.
AP Top 25
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Baylor 11-0 (61) 1,525
2. Duke 11-1 1,448
3. Purdue 11-1 1,371
4. Gonzaga 10-2 1,335
5. UCLA 8-1 1,296
6. Kansas 9-1 1,233
7. Southern Cal 12-0 994
8. Iowa State 12-0 985
9. Arizona 11-1 973
10. Michigan State 10-2 901
11. Auburn 11-1 826
12. Houston 11-2 801
13. Ohio State 8-2 787
14. Tennessee 9-2 729
15. Seton Hall 9-1 716
16. LSU 12-0 609
17. Texas 9-2 567
18. Kentucky 9-2 459
19. Alabama 9-3 426
20. Colorado State 10-0 366
21. Providence 11-1 315
22. Villanova 8-4 312
23. Xavier 11-2 237
24. Wisconsin 9-2 207
25. Texas Tech 9-2 121
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1.