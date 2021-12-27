Slight movement in the men's basketball polls released Monday added a little more juice to LSU's Southeastern Conference opener at Auburn on Wednesday night.

In the AP poll of 61 writers and broadcasters, LSU (12-0) moved up one spot to No. 16 and Auburn (11-1) was up a notch to No. 11 with their showdown in Auburn Arena looming.

LSU, which crushed Lipscomb 95-60 last Wednesday night in its only outing of the week, is one of just five teams that remain undefeated in Division I men's basketball.

Auburn's only loss was to UConn 115-109 in double overtime back on Nov. 24 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas.

LSU inched up for the third week in a row even though only two teams that were ranked ahead of them a week ago — Arizona, which was sixth, and Alabama, which was 10th — lost.

In the new AP poll, LSU received 609 points, which had the Tigers just behind No. 15 Seton Hall (716) and ahead of No. 17 Texas (567).

The Ferris Mowers coaches' poll is due out Monday afternoon.

The other undefeated teams in Division I are No. 1 Baylor (11-0), No. 7 Southern Cal (12-0), No. 8 Iowa State (12-0) and No. 20 Colorado State (10-0).

LSU and Auburn are two of five SEC teams appearing in the AP poll this week.

Tennessee, which handed Arizona its first loss last Wednesday, was up five spots to 19th, Kentucky was 18th and Alabama was 19th.

AP Top 25

(first-place votes in parentheses)

Rank Team Record Points

1. Baylor 11-0 (61) 1,525

2. Duke 11-1 1,448

3. Purdue 11-1 1,371

4. Gonzaga 10-2 1,335

5. UCLA 8-1 1,296

6. Kansas 9-1 1,233

7. Southern Cal 12-0 994

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

8. Iowa State 12-0 985

9. Arizona 11-1 973

10. Michigan State 10-2 901

11. Auburn 11-1 826

12. Houston 11-2 801

13. Ohio State 8-2 787

14. Tennessee 9-2 729

15. Seton Hall 9-1 716

16. LSU 12-0 609

17. Texas 9-2 567

18. Kentucky 9-2 459

19. Alabama 9-3 426

20. Colorado State 10-0 366

21. Providence 11-1 315

22. Villanova 8-4 312

23. Xavier 11-2 237

24. Wisconsin 9-2 207

25. Texas Tech 9-2 121

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1.

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments