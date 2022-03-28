There were two things LSU coach Jay Johnson found out worked better in real time than they did in fall ball: playing freshmen pitchers Samuel Dutton and Grant Taylor and switching Cade Doughty and Jordan Thompson's positions.

Dutton made his first start Sunday against the Florida Gators, tossing 3 2/3 innings, allowing no runs, one hit, walking three and striking out one. Taylor finished the game allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out six.

"I've always liked the stuff on both of them," Johnson said Monday. "They got hit up a little bit in the fall. This is the biggest jump in baseball. Those guys go from high school to high-level DI baseball against a really good offense."

Taylor had started previously against Baylor and came on in relief for four innings in the Southeastern Conference opener against Texas A&M, shutting out the Aggies while surrendering two hits and walking one.

But it's not just the stat-lines, both Taylor and Dutton have shown they are coachable through adversity.

"I go out to the mound for both of them and literally look them in the eye and they gain control and then go out and get out of a tough spot," Johnson said. "I think that speaks to how advanced they are from a mindset standpoint."

The Tigers also cleaned up their infield defense with a personnel switch this weekend.

It was no secret LSU's defense was struggling, and after Thompson had allowed a runner to reach first when he dropped an infield fly in the bottom of the sixth on Friday against Florida, Johnson made the change.

With two outs tallied in the bottom of the eighth, Doughty moved from second base to shortstop, while Thompson moved from shortstop to second. Both started at the positions on Saturday when the Tigers went on to win 16-4.

The change remained for the entire weekend and Johnson said it will be part of the plan moving forward as the Tigers prepare for a midweek game against the UL-Monroe Warhawks (8-13-1, 3-2-1 Sun Belt) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

“We tried it in the fall and it didn’t look great,” Johnson said Sunday. “We actually did it in the scrimmage against ULL in the latter part of the day and neither made plays in those spots, so I kind of put it away for a while.”

But Doughty was primed for the switch as Thompson nursed an injured knee, just in case he didn’t make the season opener.

The change helped because Florida had a lineup with four strong left-handed hitters (Colby Halter, Sterlin Thompson, BT Riopelle and Kris Armstrong) who hit balls to right field, where Thompson was able to play under more control, according to Johnson.

“I think it’s allowing the game to slow down a little bit for Jordan (Thompson),” Johnson said. “Cade (Doughty) is just a great makeup player who’s going to be able to do whatever you tell him to do and do it well.”