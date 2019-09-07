AUSTIN, Texas — Remember those T-shirts the Texas defense wore before their season-opening blowout of Louisiana Tech last weekend?
The ones that read, “The One and Only DBU,” which wasn’t supposed to be a shot at any team in particular — especially LSU, Texas’ opponent on Saturday night in steamy Darell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
The Longhorns might want to burn those after being torched by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and his starting trio of wide receivers — Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall.
Burrow completed 31 of 39 pass attempts for 471 yards — the second-most productive passing day for an LSU quarterback behind Rohan Davey’s 528-yard performance in a win over Alabama in 2001 — and four touchdowns in a 45-38 thriller over No. 9 Texas.
Burrow and Jefferson, who caught nine passes for 163 yards, combined to seal the win with 2:27 left. With the sixth-ranked Tigers nursing a six-point lead, Jefferson caught a pass in front of the LSU bench on third-and-17 and sped 61 yards to the score, past a Texas secondary in its Cowboy (eight defensive backs) package.
It was the third touchdown catch for Jefferson, who had touchdown receptions of 6 and 21 yards in the second quarter.
LSU needed his final touchdown and the 2-point conversion when No. 9 Texas stormed back for Sam Ehlinger’s 15-yard scoring pass to Devin Duvernay with 22 seconds remaining.
Texas had just trimmed LSU’s lead to 37-31 on Cameron Dicker’s 47-yard field goal with 3:59 to play when coach Ed Orgeron asked offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger if he wanted to go to the four-minute offense to drain the remaining time off the clock.
“ ‘No, we’re going to pass the ball and go down and score and win the game,’ ” Orgeron said was Ensminger’s response. “I said, ‘Go ahead.’ We didn’t think six points was enough.”
Burrow targeted Jefferson to his left and let go with a pass that Jefferson pulled in right at the first down marker. When Texas safety Caden Sterns lunged for Jefferson, he turned upfield and was headed to the goal line.
When he was asked what he thought after breaking loose, Jefferson said, “Get in the end zone.”
“They were playing cover-zero (man coverage), and we knew we had to take a shot,” said Burrow, who credited diminutive running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with making a big play as well. “Clyde did a great job picking up the blitzing linebacker.
“Justin made a great play for me. I got it out there and in front of him … and the rest is history.”
Burrow’s final completion came just after Jefferson went over the 100-yard mark, joining Chase and Marshall with triple digits in receiving yards.
It was the first time in school history that LSU had three 100-yard receivers in a single game after Chase had 147 yards on eight receptions and Marshall had 123 yards and a touchdown on six catches.
That threesome had a monster night with 23 catches for 433 yards and four TDs — on a total of 26 targets.
Marshall averaged 20.5 yards per catch, while Chase went for 18.4 and Jefferson 18.1.
“This whole offseason, we were like, ‘We have the best wide receiver corps in the nation,' ” Jefferson said. “So having three receivers go for over 100 yards, that was big. … We made history tonight.”
While Orgeron was obviously pleased with how his new spread offense is humming, especially after it gained 573 total yards, he knew how important that final throw to Jefferson was.
“Great play on third-and-17 … it saved us,” Orgeron said, noting his defense was tiring in the hot conditions. “It was a great call, great catch and what can you say about our quarterback?
“Thank God,” he said when asked what he thought when he saw Jefferson make the grab. “We didn’t want them to get the ball back. We couldn’t stop them, to be honest. It was a phenomenal call, phenomenal catch, phenomenal play.”
“They were playing so well on the other side of the ball, we knew we had to score to win the game,” Burrow said. “We said if we get to 40 (points) we’ll win. ... On that last drive, we we aggressive and it paid off.”