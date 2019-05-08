WHO: LSU at Arkansas
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: ESPNU
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas is ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball
RECORDS: LSU is 30-19, 14-10 Southeastern Conference. Arkansas is 37-12, 17-7 SEC
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (0-2, 4.59 ERA, 33.1 IP, 12 BB, 41 SO); Arkansas – Jr. RHP Isaiah Campbell (8-1, 2.54 ERA, 78.0 IP, 13 BB, 87 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU needs its starting pitchers to perform better than they did last weekend against Ole Miss. In that series, none of them went longer than four innings. It begins with Hilliard, who continues to fill in for injured freshman Cole Henry. If Hilliard pitches well, he can set the tone for a vital series and spare a thin bullpen.