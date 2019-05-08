lsubaseball.050419 HS 146.JPG
LSU starting pitcher MaÕKhail Hilliard (52) pitches against Ole Miss, Friday, May 3, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU at Arkansas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ESPNU

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas is ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball

RECORDS: LSU is 30-19, 14-10 Southeastern Conference. Arkansas is 37-12, 17-7 SEC

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (0-2, 4.59 ERA, 33.1 IP, 12 BB, 41 SO); Arkansas – Jr. RHP Isaiah Campbell (8-1, 2.54 ERA, 78.0 IP, 13 BB, 87 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU needs its starting pitchers to perform better than they did last weekend against Ole Miss. In that series, none of them went longer than four innings. It begins with Hilliard, who continues to fill in for injured freshman Cole Henry. If Hilliard pitches well, he can set the tone for a vital series and spare a thin bullpen.

