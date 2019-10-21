Despite losing three starters off last year's squad that advanced to the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16, the LSU basketball team was ranked 22nd in The Associated Press' preseason poll released Monday.

In the poll of 65 sportswriters and broadcasters, LSU, which went 28-7 a year ago and won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a 16-2 mark, tallied 234 points to come in behind Arizona (265) and ahead of Purdue (230).

Michigan State, which lost in the national semifinals to Texas Tech last April, was voted No. 1 to start the season.

The Spartans received 60 first-place votes and totaled 1,619 points to easily outdistance Kentucky, which was named on two first-place ballots and tallied 1,497 points.

Kansas received the other three first-place votes and was third with 1,457 points.

Will Wade's team, which was in the AP poll for 12 weeks last season after coming in 23rd in the preseason, wound up 12th in the final poll — LSU's highest finish since John Brady's 2000 team was 10th.

The 2019 Tigers won two games in the NCAA tournament before being eliminated in the East regional semifinals by Michigan State.

Off that team, whose 28 wins tied for second-most in program history, LSU lost All-SEC point guard Tremont Waters and forward Naz Reid as early entrants in the NBA draft as well as senior forward Kavell Bigby-Williams.

But Wade returns an experienced group in guards Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart and Marlon Taylor and forwards Emmitt Williams and Darius Days.

To that group, Wade added freshmen combo guard James Bishop, junior-college shooting guard Charles Manning and 6-foot-9 freshman forward Trendon Watford, a five-star recruit.

LSU, which was picked last week by a media panel to finish third in the SEC race behind Kentucky and Florida, was joined in the AP poll by those two schools and Auburn.

In addition to Kentucky being in the second spot, Florida will start the season next month as the No. 6 team in the AP poll. Auburn is 24th in the preseason poll.

LSU opens its 2019-20 campaign Nov. 8 against Bowling Green at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

See the full rankings here:

Michigan State Kentucky Kansas Duke Louisville Florida Maryland Gonzaga North Carolina Villanova Virginia Seton Hall Texas Tech Memphis Oregon Baylor Utah State Ohio State Xavier Saint Mary's (Cal) Arizona LSU Purdue Auburn VCU

Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Houston 11, Georgetown 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, NC State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Dayton 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.