LSU committee unanimously approves statue honoring basketball legend ‘Pistol Pete’ Maravich _lowres

A wizard as a shooter, dribbler and passer, the NCAA scoring records set by LSU's Pete Maravich, center, still stand a half-century after his collegiate career ended in 1970.

 File photo

NCAA Division I scoring leaders

Points Name School Seasons Avg.

3,667 Pete Maravich LSU 1967-70 (3) 44.2

3,249 Freeman Williams Portland St. 1974-78 (4) 30.7

3,225 Chris Clemons Campbell 2015-19 (4) 24.8

3,217 Lionel Simmons La Salle 1986-90 (4) 24.6

3,165 Alphonso Ford Miss. Valley St. 1989-93 (4) 29.0

3,150 Doug McDermott Creighton 2010-14 (4) 21.7

3,067 Mike Daum South Dakota St. 2015-19 (4) 22.4

3,066 Harry Kelly Texas Southern 1979-83 (4) 27.9

3,058 Keydren Clark St. Peter's 2002-06 (4) 25.9

3,008 Hersey Hawkins Bradley 1984-88 (4) 25.5

*2,973 Oscar Robertson Cincinnati 1957-60 (3) 33.8

* Maravich broke Robertson's scoring record of 2,973 points on Jan. 31, 1970 in a 109-86 win over Ole Miss

LSU's all-time scoring leaders

3,667 Pete Maravich 1967-70

2,080 Durand Macklin 1976-81*

1,989 Tasmin Mitchell 2005-10*

1,942 Howard Carter 1979-83

1,941 Shaquille O'Neal 1989-92

1,916 Bob Pettit 1951-54

1,896 Kenny Higgs 1974-78

1,854 Chris Jackson 1988-90

1,726 Ronald Dupree 1999-2003

1,590 Derrick Taylor 1981-86*

* red-shirted one season

Maravich's career stats

Freshman (JV team) 1966-67*

GP FGM-FGA Pct. FTM FTA Pct. RB AST. Pts.-Avg.

17 273-604 45.2 195-234 83.3 10.4 7.3 741-43.6

* Freshman were ineligible by NCAA rules, so totals don't count in career numbers

Sophomore 1967-68

GP FGM-FGA Pct. FTM FTA Pct. RB AST Pts.-Avg.

26 432-1022 42.2 274-338 81.0 7.5 4.2 1,138-43.8

Junior 1968-69

GP FGM-FGA Pct. FTM FTA Pct. RB AST. Pts.-Avg.

26 433-976 44.4 282-378 74.6 6.5 4.9 1,148-44.2

Senior 1969-70

GP FGM-FGA Pct. FTM FTA Pct. RB AST. Pts.-Avg.

31 522-1168 44.7 337-436 77.3 5.3 6.2 1,381-44.5

Totals (varsity only/three seasons)

GP FGM-FGA Pct. FTM FTA Pct. RB AST. Pts.-Avg.

83 1387-3166 43.8 893-1152 77.5 6.4 5.1 3,667-44.2

Maravich's top varsity games

69 at Alabama Feb. 7, 1970 L, 106-104

66 at Tulane Feb. 12, 1969 W, 110-94

64 vs. Kentucky Feb. 21, 1970 L, 121-105

61 vs. Vanderbilt Dec. 11, 1969 W, 109-86

59 at Alabama Feb. 17, 1968 W, 99-89

58 at Georgia March 8, 1969 W, 90-80 (2OT)

58 vs. Miss. State Dec. 22, 1967 W, 111-87

55 vs. Tulane Feb. 21, 1968 W, 99-92

55 vs. Tulane Dec. 14, 1968 W, 101-99 (2OT)

55 at Miss. State March 3, 1969 W, 99-89

55 vs. Alabama Jan. 3, 1970 W, 90-83

55 at Kentucky Jan. 24, 1970 L, 109-106

55 at Miss. State March 2, 1970 W, 97-87

55 vs. Auburn Jan. 3, 1968 W, 76-72

Maravich's scoring breakdown

83 varsity games

Games with 0-9 points: 0

Games with 10-19 points: 0

Games with 20-29 points: 6

Games with 30-39 points: 17

Games with 40-49 points: 30

Games with 50-59 points: 24

Games with 60+ points: 4

Compiled by Sheldon Mickles

 

