NCAA Division I scoring leaders
Points Name School Seasons Avg.
3,667 Pete Maravich LSU 1967-70 (3) 44.2
3,249 Freeman Williams Portland St. 1974-78 (4) 30.7
3,225 Chris Clemons Campbell 2015-19 (4) 24.8
3,217 Lionel Simmons La Salle 1986-90 (4) 24.6
3,165 Alphonso Ford Miss. Valley St. 1989-93 (4) 29.0
3,150 Doug McDermott Creighton 2010-14 (4) 21.7
3,067 Mike Daum South Dakota St. 2015-19 (4) 22.4
3,066 Harry Kelly Texas Southern 1979-83 (4) 27.9
3,058 Keydren Clark St. Peter's 2002-06 (4) 25.9
3,008 Hersey Hawkins Bradley 1984-88 (4) 25.5
*2,973 Oscar Robertson Cincinnati 1957-60 (3) 33.8
* Maravich broke Robertson's scoring record of 2,973 points on Jan. 31, 1970 in a 109-86 win over Ole Miss
LSU's all-time scoring leaders
3,667 Pete Maravich 1967-70
2,080 Durand Macklin 1976-81*
1,989 Tasmin Mitchell 2005-10*
1,942 Howard Carter 1979-83
1,941 Shaquille O'Neal 1989-92
1,916 Bob Pettit 1951-54
1,896 Kenny Higgs 1974-78
1,854 Chris Jackson 1988-90
1,726 Ronald Dupree 1999-2003
1,590 Derrick Taylor 1981-86*
* red-shirted one season
Maravich's career stats
Freshman (JV team) 1966-67*
GP FGM-FGA Pct. FTM FTA Pct. RB AST. Pts.-Avg.
17 273-604 45.2 195-234 83.3 10.4 7.3 741-43.6
* Freshman were ineligible by NCAA rules, so totals don't count in career numbers
Sophomore 1967-68
GP FGM-FGA Pct. FTM FTA Pct. RB AST Pts.-Avg.
26 432-1022 42.2 274-338 81.0 7.5 4.2 1,138-43.8
Junior 1968-69
GP FGM-FGA Pct. FTM FTA Pct. RB AST. Pts.-Avg.
26 433-976 44.4 282-378 74.6 6.5 4.9 1,148-44.2
Senior 1969-70
GP FGM-FGA Pct. FTM FTA Pct. RB AST. Pts.-Avg.
31 522-1168 44.7 337-436 77.3 5.3 6.2 1,381-44.5
Totals (varsity only/three seasons)
GP FGM-FGA Pct. FTM FTA Pct. RB AST. Pts.-Avg.
83 1387-3166 43.8 893-1152 77.5 6.4 5.1 3,667-44.2
Maravich's top varsity games
69 at Alabama Feb. 7, 1970 L, 106-104
66 at Tulane Feb. 12, 1969 W, 110-94
64 vs. Kentucky Feb. 21, 1970 L, 121-105
61 vs. Vanderbilt Dec. 11, 1969 W, 109-86
59 at Alabama Feb. 17, 1968 W, 99-89
58 at Georgia March 8, 1969 W, 90-80 (2OT)
58 vs. Miss. State Dec. 22, 1967 W, 111-87
55 vs. Tulane Feb. 21, 1968 W, 99-92
55 vs. Tulane Dec. 14, 1968 W, 101-99 (2OT)
55 at Miss. State March 3, 1969 W, 99-89
55 vs. Alabama Jan. 3, 1970 W, 90-83
55 at Kentucky Jan. 24, 1970 L, 109-106
55 at Miss. State March 2, 1970 W, 97-87
55 vs. Auburn Jan. 3, 1968 W, 76-72
Maravich's scoring breakdown
83 varsity games
Games with 0-9 points: 0
Games with 10-19 points: 0
Games with 20-29 points: 6
Games with 30-39 points: 17
Games with 40-49 points: 30
Games with 50-59 points: 24
Games with 60+ points: 4
Compiled by Sheldon Mickles