There's little surprise that LSU football's annual spring game on Saturday will feature a pretty basic offense running a restricted playbook, even with the Tigers installing a new run-pass option scheme this year.

It's fairly common among major Division I football programs: once the public and reporters and a national television audience arrive for the spring finale, the football program throws a cloak over the most important parts of its playbook.

"We're not going to show everything," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "This is going to be a very basic spring game. We'll show some things that we've been doing. We are not going to open up the playbook in spring practice."

No, the important parts of the new offensive scheme were run behind closed doors during last Saturday's 110-play scrimmage, which Orgeron said was "the last time to open (the playbook) up" in a game-like situation before the spring ends and those NCAA restrictions on practices kick in until August.

Orgeron said the coaching staff is going to set up an installation schedule for the rest of the offense up until preseason camp, and starting in June, the coaching staff will be able to meet with the offense twice a week.

"We're going to continue to work on our offense," Orgeron said. "We have a lot of work to do."

So how did that last full-tilt scrimmage go last Saturday?

Orgeron called it a "great" scrimmage, where the offense completed 74 percent of its passes and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire stood out with "a lot of big plays" and "caught some out of the backfield."

Out of the 110 offensive plays, Orgeron said, the offense did not commit any turnovers, although there were five drops by receivers — something Orgeron had emphasized for his team to improve on this spring.

Kickoff specialist Avery Atkins continued to kick field goals, after first starting to kick them in practice last week, and he and placekicker Connor Culp made 11 of 12 field goal attempts on Saturday, Orgeron said.

Orgeron said LSU still has "a lot of questions about the defensive line," which has been battered by injuries this spring.

Returning starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who is still recovering from his season-ending torn biceps injury, may scrimmage on Saturday, Orgeron said.

But Orgeron said starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips and starting cornerback Kristian Fulton are "not even close" to scrimmaging on Saturday due to their injuries, although both practiced in full-pads on Tuesday.

Phillips has been wearing a noncontact jersey all spring, and Orgeron said at the start of spring practice that he would not return to full contact until August. Fulton returned to practice on Thursday from the season-ending ankle surgery he underwent following the Arkansas game.