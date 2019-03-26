Kickoff specialist Avery Atkins, who helped LSU lead the nation in touchback percentage as a true freshman in 2018, started kicking field goals for the first time during Tuesday's spring practice.

Off memory, Orgeron said Atkins was most likely 3 of 5 kicking field goals, from a distance of at least 35 yards during practice.

LSU is tasked with replacing Cole Tracy, holder of seven LSU kicking records, and Orgeron said the coaching staff wanted to develop Atkins, while waiting for incoming high school All-American placekicker Cade York to arrive in June.

"(Atkins) did pretty good," Orgeron said. "Obviously with our freshman kicker coming in, we think he's going to be the guy. He's got to earn his spot."

Atkins helped give LSU one of its most productive kickoff teams in more than a decade, with LSU leading the nation with an 89.87 touchback percentage last season.

Atkins' powerful leg often led to long streaks of touchbacks, and against Southeastern, he kicked one kickoff over the metal fence in Tiger Stadium's north end zone.

"He's such a good kicker," Orgeron said. "We're trying to develop him as a young kid. Maybe he can do it. He looked pretty good today."