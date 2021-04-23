LEXINGTON, Ky. — A five-run fifth inning, highlighted by a gram slam, lifted No. 14 Kentucky to a 7-5 win over No. 15 LSU on Friday night at John Cropp Stadium.
Down by two runs in the fifth, the Wildcats used a grand slam and solo homer to defeat the Tigers in the first game of the three-game series.
LSU's Ali Kilponen (11-6) ook the loss after giving up four runs, three earned, on six hits in 4⅔ innings. Kentucky's Grace Baalman (8-3) earned the win in 2⅔ innings of relief.
LSU (26-15, 8-8 SEC) returns to face Kentucky (32-10, 7-9) at 3 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the second. Catcher Morgan Cummins hit a two-run shot deep to left field for her third home run of the season.
Kentucky responded in the third with a pair of runs with two outs. Kayla Kowalki scored on an infield error and the Wildcats scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
Georgia Clark answered in the fifth to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead. With runners on after a single and walk, Clark hit her seventh home run of the year. The ball hit off the glove of UK's left fielder to drop over the fence.
The Wildcats loaded the bases in the fifth inning after a single, error and walk. Kentucky took the 6-5 lead with one swing off the bat of Renee Abernathy for the grand slam to left field. UK extended its lead to 7-5 on a solo home run by Mallory Peyton.