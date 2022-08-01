Jake Flint only tried out for Central Michigan’s football team because he made a bet.
His best friend, Adam Wright, had dropped out of college but said he would come back if Flint were to make the team. Flint walked on as a sophomore and was one of the five walk-ons who made the cut. By the end of spring ball, he was the only walk-on left. And he remained on the team when Brian Kelly took over two years later in 2004, even earning a scholarship in 2005.
“So two years, I practiced for him. I say that jokingly, because I didn’t see the field,” Flint said. “I practiced my a** off. There were some days I was the first guy across the line every time, over all these scholarship guys. I had no business being there, but that’s who I was. Like coach Kelly says: It’s process over outcome. You don’t worry about wins and losses; you worry about what you’re doing and how you’re doing it. I didn’t know what I was doing at the time. I didn’t know I was going to be here.”
Flint held up his side of that bet, and it ended up changing his life.
That “here” is LSU, where Flint has taken over as director of athletic development — a title he coined himself after Kelly asked Flint to follow him from Notre Dame. Flint spent 12 years there as an assistant, then co-director of Notre Dame’s strength and conditioning program.
At LSU, he takes over for longtime LSU strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, a change that was just another piece of Kelly's program makeover.
This is Flint's first time fully in charge, and while he could’ve taken over at other places over the years, Flint followed Kelly’s advice: Run to a job, not for a job.
Accidental strength coach
As a walk-on at CMU, Flint enjoyed being a part of a team. He thought about being a running backs coach. But head strength coach Paul Longo thought Flint’s hustle, and his ability to tap into his teammates’ morale, made him the perfect candidate to be an assistant strength coach.
“I wouldn’t let the running backs coach steal him,” Longo said. “He just has that unique ability to connect with a college football player and help them see their situation a little bit differently, which then opens them up to getting better physically.”
With no particular plan on his future, Flint spent his sixth year of college as an assistant to Longo, following him and Kelly’s staff to Cincinnati as a full-time assistant strength coach, skipping the graduate assistant route and learning through experience before landing at Notre Dame.
Flint was never after a big career title, he said. He thought he would teach a computer class and coach in his hometown of Shepherd, Michigan, after college.
And by the time his career took him to Notre Dame, he was paid well enough to stay, where his six children were born and his wife taught special education.
While the onset of his career journey may have been the result of a measly bet, everything since has been built on two things: 1) not quitting, and 2) having a reason for everything he does. That carries into both his personal life and his programming.
And with the heart of the walk-on player at a MAC school, he isn’t in it for the frills. He just loves it, he said, and is thankful for the opportunity. This offseason, to show his appreciation, he bought his assistants Yeti cups for the coffee they go through every day. As a former competitive weightlifter, he sometimes jumps in for a lift or two, even as a 5-foot-7 strength coach competing with offensive linemen one foot taller.
“When I first got to school, he would jump in with O-linemen, and he was pound-for-pound one of the strongest weight lifters I’ve ever seen,” said former Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey, going into his fifth season with the 49ers.
“(Flint) was front-squatting north of 450 pounds and clean-and-jerking near 400. He was still competing hard with us and put us to shame.”
He’s a father of six, and LSU safeties coach Kerry Cooks still makes fun of him for driving a 2016 Honda Odyssey (The two also coached together at Notre Dame in 2010.)
“First thing he said was, ‘Man, you gotta upgrade the new whip,’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ ” Flint said.
His professional route was unconventional. Flint was years into his coaching career, working at Notre Dame, when he got his master’s in high performance sport through an online program at Australian Catholic University.
“I wasn’t 22 and getting a master’s degree just to get a master’s degree,” Flint said. “I was 37. I had five kids. It was probably more beneficial that way — I appreciated it more.”
Flint dreamt of running his own program, but only if it was the right one. That right one, he said, was following Kelly to LSU when he asked.
“My dream has never been to be at ‘X’ school,” Flint said. “But this has always been a place where I’m like, man, that would be pretty nice. (Former strength coach) Tommy Moffitt is a legend in our field.”
Speed first, then power
Flint’s program is built on speed, power and strength, and while he has picked the minds of many, he's following his own recipe.
But speed comes first. He sometimes makes players sprint with full effort, then come to a complete stop.
“A lot of people say, ‘Well, you’ve got to have strength before you have power, which leads you to having more speed.’ I think the opposite,” Flint said. “I want to make sure these guys have the ability to be as fast as they genetically can be, and that will allow them to use it when they need it, and it will not hinder their ability to produce power.”
That philosophy helped produce offensive linemen like McGlinchey, who said Flint's focus on speed enabled him to not only improve his crucial first two steps on every block, but also increase his explosion on certain lifts.
Flint is the guy who can tap into any player’s needs.
McGlinchey needed to gain weight when he first came to Notre Dame. He would text Flint to come to the weight room early and help him. Last season, as the lineman battled a quad tendon tear with the 49ers, he sent videos to Flint asking for tips on his form.
“It’s pretty cool to get that kind of relationship and even still have pointers for me on a lift or to just pump me up,” McGlinchey said.
Team unity
But when it comes to the team, Flint's focus is unity.
He has split up the LSU team into 10 groups, with 13 leaders who ensure that players fill out a questionnaire on their sleep quantity and quality, hydration and meals.
Those leaders can be veterans, like quarterback Myles Brennan or wide receiver Jack Bech, or transfers like punter Jay Bramblett, defensive backs Greg Brooks II and Joe Foucha, or even senior Evan Francioni, who’s mainly special-teamer.
Ike Brown, now an LSU associate development coach, said that even as a starting running back at Central Michigan, in the back room as the walk-on Flint, the bond between them was tight, and they always dreamt of working together. Brown, a former strength coach for the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, is happy the roles are reversed now — where Flint is leading the pack.
He remembers watching Flint gather the team and speak to them for the first time after a Wednesday practice in the offseason, when all the position groups compete together through a series of agility drills.
“Just seeing him do that, that’s kind of when it hit me: seeing him in those moments — like, this dude, he’s doing his thing,” Brown said. “Going back 19 years and looking at it now, neither one of us thought that that moment would happen.”