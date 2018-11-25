Losing for the first time in a season is never an easy experience, and after coming up short against Florida State on Friday, No. 19 LSU hoped to bounce back in the third place game of the AdvoCare Invitational.
But after coming out flat on offense to start both halves, the Tigers failed to get back on track, falling to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 90-77 on Sunday afternoon in Orlando. After a 5-0 start, it was LSU’s second straight loss.
“We got whipped. We got beat. I didn’t have us prepared and we just got beat in every facet,” coach Will Wade said. “…we’ve got a lot of work to do. I gotta get us better and tighten some things up, and it was a rough, rough afternoon for us.”
Despite the loss, junior guard Skylar Mays had a big game for the Tigers, finishing with 20 points on 73 percent shooting and three rebounds.
“Skylar played great for us all tournament,” Wade said.” “He’s very consistent with how he prepares and everything that he does. That’s why he’s playing well for us.”
LSU (5-2) found itself in a hole almost immediately after getting off to a horrific offensive start. The Tigers simply couldn’t make a shot, having difficulty getting open against the Cowboys’ defense, but also missing a couple of open looks. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State (4-2) scored with ease on the other end of the court, finding little resistance beneath the basket as well as draining shots from beyond the arc.
The Tigers got on the board thanks to some free throws, but missed their first 11 shots and didn’t finally make a basket until almost seven minutes into the game.
“They did a good job blocking shots and affecting shots,” Wade said. “We let that affect our defense and they got going and we just dug ourselves too big of holes each half in order to be successful and win.”
Despite starting with a 15-2 run, Oklahoma State couldn’t keep a strong lead once the shots finally started to fall for LSU. The teams spent much of the first half trading baskets, keeping the Tigers within range. After its terrible offensive start, LSU made 10 of its next 15 shots and the Tigers finally took their first lead of the night off an open 3-pointer by Ja’Vonte Smart with five minutes to go in the first half.
However, LSU couldn’t hold onto the lead as the shootout continued and, after allowing the Cowboys to score seven unanswered points to close the half, the Tigers went into halftime trailing by five. Nine players got on the board for LSU in the first half, led by senior forward Kavell Bigby-Williams with 10 points on 5 of 5 shooting.
Coming out of halftime, LSU was once again plagued by offensive issues. The Cowboys immediately got started on what would become a 17-3 run, as the Tigers missed 12 of their first 13 shots coming out of the locker room and at one point turned the ball over five times in five minutes.
LSU once again improved offensively as the half wore on, but just couldn’t hold off Oklahoma State enough to get back into the game. The Tigers went on to lose by 13.
“The way we performed this week, it’s not up to par, it’s not up to coach Wade’s standards, it’s not up to LSU’s standards,” Mays said. “We have a lot of work to do and I’m just ready to do my part.”
With the AdvoCare Invitational wrapped up, LSU will return home to take on Grambling State at 3 p.m. Saturday.