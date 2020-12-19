Bo Pelini shouted to his defense in the pouring rain.

LSU's defensive coordinator knew the Tigers desperately needed a stop, needed to pull together in the fourth quarter after its two-score lead had evaporated in a deluge of Ole Miss yards and points.

It was third-and-12 at the Ole Miss 23. Ole Miss called timeout. Meanwhile, LSU's breakout star, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, pedaled on a training bike, a towel draped across his shoulders.

Boutte had exited the previous drive with a twisted ankle, he later said. His record-breaking day had helped bring LSU within two points. And LSU's defense needed one more stop.

The teams faced each other in the mist. The defense bounced in anticipation. The ball snapped. Time passed, passed as quarterback Matt Corral ran in the backfield. No one was open. Defensive tackle Neil Farrell sacked Corral from behind.

Less than three minutes remained for an LSU comeback. Boutte returned to the field.

True freshman quarterback Max Johnson flung a pass over the middle. Boutte caught it, pulled away from the grip of a defender and ran 45 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, the final score in a wild 53-48 LSU victory Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

Ole Miss still had one final chance. Corral led the Rebels to the LSU 28-yard line. But a sack by Ali Gaye forced a fumble that was recovered by JaCoby Stevens, and the game was over.

"This is one that I'm going to remember for the rest of my life," linebacker Jabril Cox said.

How else could this LSU season, in the year 2020, end but with a surprise? How else could that surprise present itself, other than a victory over Ole Miss that contradicts recent history and shakes, however slightly, the conclusions that formed in the games leading toward this nuanced end?

It seemed the numbers provided sufficient evidence for a working theory: LSU's offense had too many injuries and opt-outs to be functional, and the Tigers' defense had deeply flawed schemes that surrendered the nation's most plays of 50-plus yards and most yards passing per game.

Then LSU switched quarterbacks.

Johnson led the Tigers (5-5) to a stunning upset at then-No. 6 Florida and bumped his record to 2-0 against Ole Miss (4-5) by targeting another true freshman, Boutte, who finished the game with a school- and Southeastern Conference-record 14 catches, 308 yards and three touchdowns.

And LSU's defense turned volatile.

Really volatile.

In a season that began with Mississippi State throwing for an SEC-record 623 yards — when Stevens said "DBU didn't show up today" — and tacked on blowout losses to Auburn and Alabama, the LSU secondary began playing with swagger, even without All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who missed his second straight game because of injury.

True freshman Eli Ricks returned an interception for a touchdown against Florida the week before, and he turned to taunt Gators quarterback Kyle Trask just before entering the end zone.

Against Ole Miss, turnovers flowed almost as much as the heavy rain that poured down on Tiger Stadium and its announced crowd of 21,905. LSU recorded six takeaways.

This is how Pelini's defense is supposed to look, Cox told reporters afterward.

LSU intercepted Corral five times, four times in the first half. Jay Ward, starting in place of Stingley, picked off a slow lob to the sideline and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.

Ward's pick-six was LSU's fourth of the season, which was more in one year than the previous seven seasons combined. It was also the first time the Tigers had four interceptions in a half since playing San Jose State in the 1999 season opener.

That year also remains the last time LSU had a losing season. The Tigers avoided such a record Saturday — and yet, the defensive problems that were present in LSU's five losses still showed up against Ole Miss.

The Rebels had no problem moving the ball when LSU wasn't forcing turnovers. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, a respected play-caller, exploited a leaky Tigers defense to the tune of 7.4 yards per play.

On Ole Miss' first drive of the game, tight end Casey Kelly released through the second level and was wide open when he caught a 57-yard pass and ran to the LSU 26. Two plays later, Corral threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders, which was placed just over Ward in the right side of the end zone.

Mistakes mixed with an aggressive LSU defense helped build a 34-21 Tigers lead at halftime.

There were many series that resembled Ole Miss' second possession:

Cox recorded a tackle for loss to begin the drive; then Corral overthrew tight end Damarcus Thomas, once again wide open in the seam. LSU defensive end Andre Anthony then sacked Corral and forced a punt.

Later in the first quarter, Ole Miss went for it on fourth-and-3 at the LSU 40, and Corral lobbed a downfield pass that was easily intercepted by safety Todd Harris.

LSU's pass rush disrupted Corral often, and the Tigers recorded two sacks in the game. Gaye hit Corral's arm as he was throwing in the second quarter, then caught the altered pass for the third interception of the game.

Meanwhile, a slow-starting LSU offense found its rhythm. An offensive line that has struggled this season provided Johnson with sufficient pass protection, which allowed the freshman to execute offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger's adjustment to hit Ole Miss with a series of crossing patterns.

On LSU's fifth drive, Johnson led a nine-play, 86-yard scoring drive in which he completed two passes to Boutte and Koy Moore for a total of 49 yards. Then Josh Williams, a former walk-on, juked a defender in the open field for a 30-yard rush to the Ole Miss 4. Johnson snuck a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to give LSU a 17-7 lead with 12:03 left in the first half.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was clearly not interested in field goals against Ole Miss, an explosive offense that staged its own comeback in the second half.

After Corral's third interception, Johnson found Boutte open on a shallow cross on fourth-and-2 for a 32-yard touchdown to go up 24-14 with 4:50 in the half.

On the next drive, Johnson threw another touchdown to Boutte on fourth-and-2, an 18-yard score in which Boutte was wide open after crossing from the left side of the field.

Cox intercepted Corral on the next drive, which gave LSU just enough time before halftime for Cade York to kick a 34-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 34-21 lead.

LSU's defense had performed well to this point, allowing just 238 yards of offense and two touchdowns. Ole Miss returner Jerrion Ealy also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

But then LSU's defense unraveled in the second half, when its two-score lead evaporated as Ole Miss went on a 27-6 run by attacking the Tigers defense on the ground.

A harrowing quartet of rushers — Corral, Henry Parrish, Ealy and Snoop Conner — gashed LSU for a combined 307 yards rushing, 200 in the second half alone.

Time and again, the Rebels produced steady drives that led to a pair of Corral touchdown passes and touchdown runs by Corral and Parrish.

LSU managed only two field goals, and, suddenly, Ole Miss had a 48-40 lead with 8:43 left in the game.

Again, Johnson turned to Boutte to get downfield. Twice they connected, for 16 yards, for 14 more, and Johnson snuck in a 1-yard touchdown to pull within 48-46 with 5:31 left in the game.

But Boutte exited the game with an injury, and, while he was being checked on the sideline, Johnson's 2-point attempt to Trey Palmer fell incomplete.

Then came Pelini's beleaguered defense for the stop that set up the comeback victory to end an unlikely and complicated season.

There's optimism for the future, Orgeron and the players said. The last two games serve as an "eye-opener" for next season, according to Boutte.

But as the emotional high of thrilling victories wanes in the coming days, Orgeron will have to decide if the working theory has been altered, if he'll have to make changes to his coaching staff in the offseason.

Will he?

"You know what?" Orgeron answered with a grin. "I'm going to enjoy the victory."