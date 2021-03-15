This LSU men’s basketball team has been a true enigma, from the moment it tipped off in November against SIU Edwardsville right down to Sunday’s curiously low seeding in the NCAA tournament.

These Tigers don’t defend … until they do. They are deadly on offense with four potential 20-point scorers in the lineup … until they are not. And, most importantly with their NCAA game looming Saturday against St. Bonaventure, they are as prone to a first-round flameout as they are to duplicating — or improving upon — 2019’s run to the Sweet 16.

Let’s start with the Tigers’ No. 8 seeding in the East Regional and their matchup with the No. 9 Bonnies on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

The whole world outside the NCAA selection committee’s meeting room thought LSU had played its way off the 8-9 lines with their SEC tournament wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas, the latter a significant upset. But according to committee chairman and Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, LSU was only going to get out of the undesirable 8-9 matchup if it had upset Alabama in the SEC final.

The Tigers came achingly close. Trendon Watford’s 3-point shot fluttered well short of the basket like Dereck Whittenburg’s desperate long-range jumper in the 1983 NCAA final. But Aundre Hyatt’s Lorenzo Charles-like putback attempt rattled in and out of the basket just before time expired on a bitter 80-79 defeat.

“It’s a tough loss to take,” LSU point guard Javonte Smart said.

Still, LSU deserved better seeding-wise. It at least deserved better than Florida. The Gators, who did beat LSU 83-79 in Gainesville this season, were 14-9 to the Tigers’ 18-9, finished fifth to LSU’s third-place showing in the SEC, bowed out in the tournament quarterfinals and, the clincher, are No. 31 in the NCAA’s final NET rankings while the Tigers are 28th. Yet LSU wound up as the No. 29 overall seed, the top No. 8 in the tournament, while Florida is No. 28, the lowest No. 7.

Though a devout numbers man, LSU coach Will Wade didn’t complain Sunday night.

“We didn’t have the non-conference profile,” Wade said, lamenting close losses to Saint Louis and Texas Tech that likely had a big impact on the Tigers’ seeding.

If you don’t know much about St. Bonaventure, as a school or a program, you’re not alone. The Bonnies are a tiny private school in Western New York (undergrad enrollment: 1,840) and have never played LSU in basketball. But St. Bonaventure went a strong 16-4 this season, winning both the highly respected Atlantic 10’s regular season and tournament titles, and — unlike LSU — is known for its defense.

If you’re worried about this game, you should be. LSU is a slim 2-point favorite, and according to CBS, No. 9 seeds have an all-time record of 72-68 against No. 8 seeds.

In other words, this game is a tossup.

All that said, if there is anyone close to as unhappy to see the Tigers at No. 8, it’s East No. 1 seed Michigan.

The Wolverines went 20-4 this season, definitely earning their top seed by winning the $5-steak-tough Big Ten regular-season title. Yet Big Blue looks vulnerable with the absence of key forward Isaiah Livers, who missed the Big Ten tournament with a stress fracture in his foot. In a radio interview Monday, Livers said his chances of returning for the NCAA tournament would be “miraculous.”

Pencil in the Wolverines to get past the winner of the First Four game between SWAC champion Texas Southern (coached by former LSU coach and player Johnny Jones) and Mount St. Mary’s. But if LSU is on the other bench come Monday’s second round, the Wolverines will be on serious upset alert.

The Tigers have to be firing on all cylinders every time out to advance, though. As gallant as LSU played, that didn’t happen Sunday. While Watford poured in 30 points against Alabama, Smart added 21 and Cam Thomas 18, Darius Days, the fourth member of LSU’s “Fab Four,” its celebrated X-factor, only scored 2 in 32 minutes.

The next time that happens, it will be the last game the Tigers play in this crazy quilt 2020-21 season.

Despite their fragility and fabulousness, the Tigers themselves do not lack for confidence.

“Although we didn’t win, I’m proud of my guys,” Watford said Sunday. “I’m excited for the future going into March Madness.”

“I think we’ll go pretty far,” Smart said.

LSU could. Or not. It feels like it will either going to get stopped cold by St. Bonaventure or play a string of games. Don’t figure Alabama, the trendy pick to win the East regional, would be thrilled to see the Tigers in the Elite Eight. No doubt they would be reminded of how Kentucky beat LSU three times in 1986 only to lose to the Tigers in their regional final in Atlanta.

There is simply no telling with this LSU team. These Tigers are a dangerous bunch, to themselves as much as others.