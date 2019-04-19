The next step for the LSU track and field teams in their preparation for the all-important postseason push comes Saturday.
Appropriately, it will be a big step for the Tigers and Lady Tigers, who’ll have just one more competition and three weeks to get ready for the Southeastern Conference championships after the Alumni Gold meet in Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
In addition to the current athletes, LSU’s annual Alumni Gold competition, as the name suggests, will feature many of the program’s all-time greats as well as Olympians, national champions and world-class athletes.
The meet begins at 9 a.m. with the field events, while track events in the A section get under way at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
In addition to the LSU men’s and women’s teams, who are both ranked fourth in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings, the Tigers and Lady Tigers will get a test from SEC foes Florida, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
Florida’s men and women are ranked third and seventh, respectively, while the Arkansas women are third. Mississippi State’s men are 10th in the USTFCCCA rankings.
One of the most anticipated events of the meet involves the outdoor debut of 2018 European pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis, who easily claimed the NCAA indoor title for LSU last month.
Duplantis was held out of LSU’s first four meets, mainly in anticipation of a lengthy outdoor campaign that includes competing on the European circuit throughout the summer. His season won’t end until the World Championships in late September.
Duplantis as named to The Bowerman mid-outdoor season watch list on Thursday, marking the fifth straight time he’s been on the list of top 10 male NCAA athletes.
The men’s pole vault is set for a 2 p.m. start, but Duplantis probably won’t enter the competition until an hour later or more.
While Duplantis doesn’t yet have a mark outdoors, LSU has nine athletes ranked in the top 10 nationally of their primary events.
The list includes Sha’Carri Richardson (100/200), Tonea Marshall and Brittley Humphrey (100 hurdles), Jurnee Woodward (400 hurdles), Mercy Abire (long jump), Ravyon Grey (long jump), JuVaughn Harrison (high jump/long jump), and Damion Thomas and Arthur Price (110 hurdles).
In addition to Duplantis, Jaron Flournoy (200) and Tyler Terry (400) will open in their primary sprinting events. They have recorded top-10 national marks in other events.
LSU also has four relay teams ranked in the top 10 nationally.
The men’s 4x100 relay holds the top spot after the team of Akanni Hislop, Kary Vincent, Dylan Peebles and Flournoy won the Texas Relays title with a time of 38.41 seconds.
Dorian Camel, Raymond Kibet, Correion Mosby and Terry also jumped to the top of the NCAA rankings when they posted a time of 3:02.88 in the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Florida, last weekend.
A large number of prominent LSU alumni will also be on hand competing as professionals.
Among those expected to compete are Aleia Hobbs, Kimberlyn Duncan, Ryan Fontenot, Joshua Thompson, Travia Jones, Vernon Norwood, Kymber Payne, Cassandra Tate, Quincy Downing and Jada Martin.