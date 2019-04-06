If you came to the LSU spring game Saturday, or tuned in to watch on TV, expecting to see the final chapter, a tidy ending, an all-your-cliffhanger-questions-answered kind of game, you were probably left feeling kind of hollow.
Spring football games are not that. They are not even real football. There’s no live kicking, no sacking quarterbacks, situational this and simulated that. And I promise you, this is the very last time you are going to see Joe Burrow smile when asked about being intercepted, though he was able to manage a grin when talking about being picked off by phenom freshman cornerback Derek Stingley.
“I told you guys he was a good player, huh?” Burrow said.
Yes sir, Joe. Stingley was the star of this Saturday matinee, for sure.
But ultimately, this was a story that left everyone wanting more. The LSU spring game was like the end of a movie sitting in the middle of a trilogy. You get just enough answers to have you coming back for the finale. I mean, I even had to go back and look up the final score, and I was there (for the record it was Purple 17, White 14).
For LSU, the real story is in August.
There were too many threads left undone this spring, too many pieces missing to get a true picture of whether this is a top-10 team or not, whether it can be a legitimate College Football Playoff contender or not.
It started with the offense. It failed to launch — by design. True to his word, LSU coach Ed Orgeron put a gag order on most of the new technology former Saints assistant Joe Brady brought to Steve Ensminger’s offense. We didn't see much in terms of Saints-style passing and the much ballyhooed run-pass-option plays.
Burrow said, and there is no reason to argue, that the offense is way ahead of where it was when he got here from Ohio State last summer. There is little reason to doubt him at this point. But Burrow knows what he has seen and taken part in during spring practice. Not the watered-down version of LSU’s offense that was on display Saturday.
For the real thing, you’re going to have to buy a ticket.
The schemes weren't the only things that were tucked away Saturday. Key players were missing, too.
There were some very nice performers on the spring game stage. Mr. Stingley, for one. Backup quarterback Myles Brennan and his new bulked up physique for another. And backup freshman nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika, who had a couple of sacks and rendered the opposing running game inert when he was in there, was a hit. If Ika can do a reasonable Haka dance, he is going to be an instant fan favorite.
But highly rated running backs John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price are not here yet. Neither was wide receiver Trey Palmer, whom Orgeron mentioned specifically as a player LSU needs to contribute. Defensive stars like Rashard Lawrence and K’Lavon Chaisson were sidelined. And the kickers left the door open to fill the void left by the All-American right foot of the departed Cole Tracy.
You get the picture of why these Tigers deserved an incomplete grade. Not that there is a lot of reason to be troubled by what LSU did Saturday. It’s just that there is not a lot to pass true judgement on at this point.
But it’s April. Nothing has to be decided yet. LSU has time to work on things, like offensive protection and defensive pressure — two things Orgeron promised would be points of emphasis in preseason camp.
“See you in August,” Burrow said over his shoulder as he headed out of the locker room.
Yes sir, Joe. And we will then see a more complete picture.