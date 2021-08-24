Fans attending LSU home games this season must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of kickoff, the school announced Tuesday morning.
Everyone 12 and older will have to have either received one dose of a vaccine or taken a PCR test. The policy will begin with LSU's home opener Sept. 11 against McNeese State.
In a release, LSU said it consulted with Gov. John Bel Edwards, school president William F. Tate IV, the board of supervisors, the Tiger Athletic Foundation and athletic director Scott Woodward.