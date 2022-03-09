Redshirt junior outfielder/infielder Drew Bianco has been recovering from a hamstring injury and is starting to see an increased role as his health improves.
Bianco came in as a designated hitter for Brayden Jobert in the bottom of the seventh against Oklahoma on Friday, then played left field in the top of the ninth against Texas.
Last season, Bianco was a versatile piece of both the offense and defense, playing in 50 games and starting 32 of them at three different positions: second base (17), center field (8) and shortstop (7). He went 4 for 15 in NCAA Eugene Regional ,including a game-winning two-run home run in sixth inning of regional championship over Oregon. He started eight games at left field in 2020, while playing both second and third during his freshman year in 2019.
Bianco got the most playing time against New Orleans on March 2, when he appeared as a pinch runner in the bottom of the seventh, then played left field for the remainder of the game. He caught a fly ball.
"I think he's a guy that's going to figure into this thing," Johnson said on March 2. "It's good to get him healthy and feel like – for the first time – I'm not worried about him regressing with the hamstring injury."