LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) walks the LSU bench area in the first half against Florida, Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Junior left tackle Saahdiq Charles will play in LSU's top 10 matchup against Florida on Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron said.

Charles has slid in-and-out of No. 5 LSU's starting lineup this season. He started against Texas and Vanderbilt. He did not play in LSU's other three games because of a "coach's decision," Orgeron has said.

"Saahdiq Charles is going to play this week," Orgeron said during his press conference Monday afternoon previewing the No. 7 Gators.

Charles has started 19 games during his career, 17 of them at left tackle. He entered the season as LSU's starting left tackle.

With Charles out of the lineup against Utah State last Saturday, redshirt freshman Dare Rosenthal started at left tackle.

