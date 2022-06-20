Stephanie Rempe, the second-highest ranking official in LSU's athletic department, is expected to become the athletic director at Nevada, a source confirmed.
Rempe, the executive deputy athletic director/COO under Scott Woodward, has worked at LSU since 2019. An influential and respected figure in the department, she oversaw “every facet of the daily operations,” according to her bio, and worked behind the scenes on several high-profile coaching searches.
ESPN first reported the news Monday.
At LSU, Rempe received credit for navigating the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping create the school’s NIL program, leading the department’s response to social justice movements and supervising internal changes after the mishandling of sexual assault and misconduct claims led to the Husch Blackwell investigation. Her responsibilities also ranged from handling organizational structure to renegotiating the school's Nike apparel contract.
Rempe was a key player when LSU hired new coaches over the last three years. Whether it was women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey or football coach Brian Kelly, the new additions often thanked her in their opening remarks.
Longtime colleagues, Rempe and Woodward came together from Texas A&M, where she had the same role for three years. Rempe first worked with Woodward at Washington as the senior associate athletic director from 2008-16.
Rempe has also been the senior associate athletic director at Oklahoma (2003-08) and associate athletic director at UTEP (1998-2003).
A four-year letter winner, Rempe played volleyball at Arizona. Her career in athletic administration started there as a senior program coordinator.
Rempe will succeed Doug Knuth, who left Nevada earlier this spring. Knuth had worked there since 2013. Rempe will now be the only female athletic director in the Mountain West Conference.