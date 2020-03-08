Freshman outfielder and safety Maurice Hampton Jr. will be "out for quite awhile" with a stress reaction in his back, coach Paul Mainieri said Sunday afternoon.
Hampton hurt his back on Feb. 28 when LSU played Texas. Hampton started the next day against Baylor, trying to play through the injury, but his back continued to bother him.
After Hampton missed a fly ball, Mainieri found out about the injury. LSU soon replaced Hampton, and he has not played in the five games since. He wore shorts and a T-shirt while LSU swept UMass Lowell on Sunday.
Before his injury, Hampton had started seven of the previous eight games, establishing himself in left field. He was batting .231 with three RBIs this season.
"He may be back before the end of the year is over," Mainieri said. "For right now, his back is going to need rest and rehabilitation."
Also a safety on LSU's football team, Hampton played in 12 games last season with one start. He recorded 10 tackles and one pass breakup. This fall, Hampton is expected to compete for playing time in the secondary.
Mainieri compared Hampton's injury to one former LSU shortstop Josh Smith had his sophomore year, which limited Smith to six games that season. Smith returned his junior year.
"He's going to be out for quite awhile," Mainieri said. "I don't think it's going to be anything that will hamper his career going forward in football or even baseball."