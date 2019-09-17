A thin LSU defensive line was even thinner during Tuesday's media viewing of practice, with starting nose tackle Tyler Shelvin missing and a reserve tackle not participating in drills.
The 6-foot-3, 346-pound Shelvin, who has started in all three of LSU's games and has recorded 11 tackles, was not seen during the roughly 20-minute viewing of the team's start of practice.
True freshman Siaki "Apu" Ika was dressed out, but he stood off to the side while the rest of the Tigers defensive linemen ran through drills.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that starting defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan would not be available to play Saturday against Vanderbilt due to injuries and that starting outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson is questionable with an injury of his own.
Junior defensive end Neil Farrell was missing for the second straight day, and LSU continued to use junior tight end TK McLendon on the defensive line after flipping him to defense on Monday for what appeared to be help with the depth issues.
True freshman safety Marcel Brooks drilled with the outside linebackers for the second straight day. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound former five-star recruit played in Chaisson's place for a few drives during LSU's 45-38 win over Texas, and it's possible that he'd play there against Vanderbilt if Chaisson is not ready to play.
Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton and true freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price returned to practice Tuesday after they were not seen during Monday's media viewing of practice.
Roll call:
Missing
- Tory Carter, FB, junior
- K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, sophomore
- Neil Farrell, DE, junior
- Soni Fonua, OLB, junior
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Rashard Lawrence, DE, senior
- Glen Logan, DE, junior
- Ray Parker, OLB, true freshman
- Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
- Tyler Shelvin, NT, sophomore
- Kardell Thomas, OG, true freshman