The Associated Press will release its Top 25 rankings today at 11 a.m. The poll includes 62 voters across the nation, and LSU football beat reporter Brooks Kubena is one of the voters. Below is Kubena's preseason ballot, along with details regarding each team.
No. 1 Clemson (1-0)
Trevor Lawrence had a bad game and Clemson still beat Georgia Tech 52-14. A night where the sophomore quarterback throws two interceptions and has a 56.5 completion percentage will certainly be a knock on the Heisman leaderboard. That's about it. More needs to be said about Travis Etienne rushing for 205 yards and scoring on three of his 15 carries. Insanity. Defense was as good as ever: 294 total yards allowed and four forced turnovers. A major test waits in Texas A&M on Saturday.
No. 2 Alabama (1-0)
There was about a one-hour stretch on Saturday afternoon where I thought I was going to be moving Ohio State ahead of Alabama in my poll. Alabama was only leading Duke 14-3 at halftime, and the Blue Devils were exploiting how much of a loss the injuries were to starting linebackers Joshua McMillon (knee) and preseason All-American Dylan Moses. Duke was outgaining Bama 61-42 in yards rushing. Then Tua played angry and the Tide rolled, 42-3.
No. 3 Ohio State (1-0)
Ohio State is probably pleased with the pickup of Justin Fields. The quarterback had a hand in four touchdowns within the first nine minutes of play in a 45-21 win over Lane Kiffin's Florida Atlantic Owls. Things plateaued after that for the Buckeyes. But Ohio State coach Ryan Day showed that the program can still strike as hard as it once did under former coach Urban Meyer.
No. 4 Georgia (1-0)
A lot of mistakes in Georgia's first game of the season, although the Bulldogs beat SEC East opponent Vanderbilt 30-6. Georgia let Vandy convert a fake punt, committed three 15-yard personal foul penalties, accidentally knelt while fielding a punt and fumbled after hauling in a deep pass within the Vandy 5. Defense is what held things together for the Georgia, allowing just 225 total yards. Georgia gets another tune up game against Murray State this week.
No. 5 Oklahoma (1-0)
Before Oklahoma beat Houston 49-31 on Sunday night, the Sooners had only held one other opponent below 40 points in their previous six games. So I guess that's progress? Truly, though, Alex Grinch's defense played exceptional for most of the game. Oklahoma led 42-17 until Houston's talented quarterback, D'Eriq King, scored two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Riley reloads with another transfer quarterback. Jalen Hurts' stat line: 20 of 23 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
No. 6 LSU (1-0)
LSU has a chance to jump into the Top 5 with a showdown against Texas on Saturday in Austin. The Tigers's new spread offense fit its billing in a 55-3 win over Georgia Southern. The Eagles own offense had 59 total yards at halftime and coughed up two turnovers that set up LSU within their 40. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow put himself into the Heisman conversation with five touchdown passes, and he'll get to duel with Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger with ESPN's College GameDay in town.
[+1] No. 7 Notre Dame (1-0)
I thought we'd seen all the back-to-back-to-back turnovers in the Florida-Miami game. Sloppy made its way into another weekend with Notre Dame and Louisville virtually playing hot potato with three consecutive fumbles. The game was tied at 14, and the Notre Dame defense was looking very susceptible to a mobile quarterback. The Fighting Irish gave up 164 rushing yards in the first half. Notre Dame regrouped, won 35-17 and gave up just 88 rushing yards in the second half. Like the Clemson, Notre Dame showed it was more than just its quarterback Ian Book.
[+1] No. 8 Texas (1-0)
Texas did exactly what it was supposed to do: boat race its outmatched opponent. The Longhorns went up 38-0 on Louisiana Tech by the third quarter, and the program finally got its first season-opening win under third-year coach Tom Herman. Now the true test arrives in LSU on Saturday. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be facing a Tigers secondary that likely has three future first-round NFL picks. As for the Longhorns secondary? It gave up 331 passing yards to J'Mar Smith (who did the same thing to LSU last season).
[+1] No. 9 Texas A&M (1-0)
The Aggies almost shutout Texas State, but the Bobcats scored a touchdown in the final minute to set the final score 41-7. In the same sense that LSU proved all it could do against an outmatched opponent, Texas A&M's potential was easy to see on Saturday. In their second year under Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies can play tough defense and run the football exceptionally. If these qualities carry over to conference play, they could be a threat to shake up the SEC West.
[+1] No. 10 Michigan (1-0)
Although I was more impressed by Utah, Michigan didn't do anything that was worthy of them dropping in the polls. The Wolverines beat up their Group of 5 opponent, Middle Tennessee State, and were leading by five touchdowns before a last-minute score made it 40-21.
[+2] No. 11 Utah (1-0)
Utah had two pick-sixes, six tackles for loss, a sack and a recovered fumble in a 31-12 win over BYU. The Utes have the most impressive defense in the nation at this point, and it was already expected that they'd have the best defensive front in college football.
No. 12 Washington (1-0)
Georgia transfer QB Jacob Eason got a tune up game against an FCS opponent, and he went 27 of 36 passing for 349 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-14 win over Eastern Washington. The Huskies start conference play against California (1-0) at home on Saturday.
[+6] No. 13 Auburn (1-0)
What a gutsy game-winning drive by true freshman quarterback Bo Nix. From Friday night lights to debuting in Jerry World in a duel against perhaps the top quarterback picked in next year's NFL draft? Nix is still erratic and needs improvement.
No. 14 Washington State (1-0)
It really doesn't matter who Mike Leach's quarterback is. Anthony Gordon (exactly) was 29 of 35 passing for 420 yards and five touchdowns. Gage Gubrud (Exhibit B) even went in during Washington State's 58-7 bludgeoning of New Mexico State and threw for 76 yards and a touchdown. What the heck. Throw in Trey Tinsley (I'm telling you, it really doesn't matter) to complete an 11-yard pass.
[+1] No. 15 Penn State [1-0]
Penn State beat Idaho 79-7. Yeah... The Vandals had more points than first downs (5), rushing yards (1) and probably the amount of home fans tuned in by the time the Nittany Lions went up 58-0 in the third quarter.
[-9] No. 16 Florida [1-0]
Brooks, can you really justify dropping Florida 10 spots in the AP poll? If you watched the Florida-Miami game, you'd understand. Florida gave the game away so many times toward the end that it actually became impressive that they didn't lose. The Gators had 10 sacks in the game, and that truly was impressive; but when stacked up against every team from No. 8 to No. 16, the others seem better right now.
[+4] No. 17 Wisconsin [1-0]
Wisconsin spread the ball out on offense in a 49-0 win over South Florida, and they're seemingly using RPOs with Heisman candidate running back Jonathan Taylor. It's a more than suitable scheme for the Badgers, which has a plus offensive line and an elite running back.
[-1] No. 18 Central Florida [1-0]
The Knights demolished FCS-level Florida A&M 62-0, and the quarterback system in Orlando is starting to resemble those in Pullman, Washington, and Norman, Oklahoma. Three different UCF quarterbacks threw touchdowns.
[-4] No. 19 Oregon [0-1]
Oregon was nine seconds away from beating Auburn and forcing the nation to take the Ducks seriously again. Mario Cristobal's team has earned respect and will get a chance to bounce back against Nevada.
[-2] No. 20 Army [1-0]
A 14-7 win over Rice was quite an underwhelming start to the 2019 season for an Army team that went 11-2 last season. The Black Knights will get their shot on the national stage at Michigan on Saturday.
[-1] No. 21 Syracuse [1-0]
The Orange have won seven of their last eight games under Syracuse coach Dino Babers. The program's 24-0 win over Liberty gave Hugh Freeze a loss in his first game back in a return to coaching.
[+2] No. 22 Michigan State
Mark Dantonio's Spartans beat Tulsa 28-7, which is more points than Michigan State had scored in their last three games combined dating back to last season.
[-1] No. 23 Iowa State
If Iowa State is going into triple overtime with teams like Northern Iowa, which the Cyclones beat 29-26 on Saturday, the program will have more problems when they return from its open week to play Iowa on Sept. 14.
[-1] No. 24 Stanford
A tough, 17-7 win for Stanford over Northwestern included a scary hit to the head for Cardinal QB K.J. Costello, who didn't play in the second half.
[unranked] No. 25 Boise State
Boise State scored 20 unanswered points to beat Florida State on Saturday, and Bryan Harsin's Broncos have beaten their first Power 5 program since beating Oregon in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl.
Dropped out: Missouri (No. 25)