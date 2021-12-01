The temperature was 45 degrees in South Bend, Indiana, on Wednesday when Brian Kelly kissed his wife Paqui and strode to the podium in the Lawton Room at Tiger Stadium, a gold LSU lapel pin gleaming against his dark blue suit.

The hopes and aspirations of legions of LSU football fans went with him. Fans who have known great success and humbling lows over the past two decades, marked by national championships and enough losses and off-the-field issues to warrant its last two national title-winning coaches being fired.

It was 75 degrees outside the Lawton Room as Kelly spoke. He spoke of the alignment (a word we heard and expect to hear a lot from him) of goals and priorities among himself, LSU president William F. Tate IV and athletic director Scott Woodward. The 30-degree difference in December temperatures between the home Kelly is leaving and the home he is now embracing was symbolic of the heat on LSU’s 34th football coach.

“All he does is win,” Woodward said.

All he will be expected to do is win. Winning college football’s ultimate prize is the gold standard Kelly’s predecessors set for him.

Nick Saban: 2003 BCS championship.

Les Miles: 2007 BCS championship.

Ed Orgeron: 2019 CFP championship.

Only four schools in The Associated Press poll era (since 1936) have won national championships with four different coaches: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami and LSU (Paul Dietzel won in 1958). No one has done it with four consecutive different coaches, or five coaches overall.

Kelly is here then, in a sense, to make history. Since stepping foot on campus Tuesday for the first time, he has made no attempt to press a brake pedal on lofty expectations.

“Listen, you're looked at in terms of championships here,” he said. “I want that. I want to be under the bright lights. I want to be on the Broadway stage. That's what my passion is.”

Then sir, you have come to the right place. The natives here will start questioning your coaching chops the first time you have to punt.

Kelly doesn’t seem to worry about such second-guessing any more than he’s worried about the jabs he’s getting from national media types such as Peter King or former Notre Dame players such as Brady Quinn about leaving the Fighting Irish when they’re No. 6 in the CFP going into the season’s final rankings. As though there is ever a good time to make a move. One would like to see whether Luke Fickell would be taken so much to task if he leaves playoff-bound Cincinnati to replace Kelly at Notre Dame, where he is rated as the favorite to succeed Kelly.

Aside from praising his former players’ mettle as a playoff contender, Kelly was doing little looking back. In his first meeting Tuesday with LSU players, Kelly laid out the plan for them frankly.

“I’m here because I wanted to coach the very best players in the country that are afforded the best resources in the country and play in the best conference in the country,” he told them. “That’s an incredible challenge as a football coach. I get that here. I get to work with the best athletic director, the best president, all in alignment to get to the end of winning a national championship.

“That’s why I took this job.”

Was Kelly always the object of Woodward’s desire as a coach? Woodward declined to say anything about the hiring process on Wednesday other than the end result, the wily politician that he is (Kelly also got his start in Massachusetts politics and worked on Gary Hart’s 1984 presidential campaign before diving into coaching). That said, it would take a lot of evidence for me to believe that Jimbo Fisher — the coach Woodward brought from Florida State to Texas A&M when he was athletic director there — wasn’t the guy he wanted first and foremost.

But coaching searches rarely end with the top candidate landed. In the end, what you get might be better than what you ended up searching for in the first place.

Near the start of LSU’s long odyssey to find Orgeron’s successor, I wrote that Michigan State’s Mel Tucker shared some of the same qualities that LSU’s two most respected modern-day coaches had: Nick Saban and Bill Arnsparger. No nonsense, defensive minded, sharply focused.

Kelly is more of an offensive guy, but he has a lot of those same qualities. Though he came across as much more personable than expected — certainly moreso than either Saban or Arnsparger — you could cut glass with his focus.

LSU, of course, doesn’t need a personality. As Skip Bertman once said of a coach, “I don’t need him to host the Oscars.”

He needs to be up to the challenge of winning at a high level at a school that, ahem, hasn’t always had its priorities aligned. He needs to want it. He needs to own it. He needs to love the heat.

By all indications, that’s Kelly.