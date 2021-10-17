Five years ago, Ed Orgeron stood in a team meeting room across the street from Tiger Stadium and brought out a long, heavy rope. He had been named the interim coach at the school he grew up rooting for in Larose, and Orgeron wanted to re-energize a stale program.

Trying to create unity, Orgeron told different offensive and defensive position groups to stand on either side of the rope. The players pulled back and forth. Coaches, administrators and staff members joined.

After a while, Orgeron asked everyone to stand on one side. They easily yanked the rope across the floor. It was an analogy for what they could accomplish if they all worked together.

That started Orgeron’s tenure at LSU. He was later named the full-time coach, and for the better part of three years, he maintained LSU’s reputation as one of the top programs in college football, building an undefeated national championship team in 2019.

But with a 9-8 record in less than two years since that title, Orgeron and the school agreed to separate at the end of the 2021 season, sources confirmed to The Advocate. (LSU later announced the news Sunday night.)

Orgeron will coach through the final game this season, but he will not return next year.

“We expect to compete for SEC and national championships year in and year out,” athletic director Scott Woodward said. “We are proud of that standard, and we will always work to uphold it. Our last two seasons have simply not met that standard.”

Negotiations began before LSU's upset win Saturday over Florida, as first reported by Sports Illustrated. As part of the agreement, LSU will terminate Orgeron’s contract “without cause” and pay him the entirety of his $16.949 million buyout over 18 installments through 2025, which would have been the final year of his deal.

“Well, it was a great run, if you ask me,” Orgeron said. “To be able to go 15-0 and have one of the best football teams that ever played, not every person gets the chance to say that. Let me say: It was because of the players and because of the assistant coaches we had.

“But, you know, the last couple of years were not the standard of LSU. I know I went to work as hard as I could every day. Tried as hard as I could every day. That’s all you can ask.”

Orgeron sat Sunday night inside a room underneath Tiger Stadium similar to the one in which he began his tenure. Alongside Woodward, the man who will find his replacement, Orgeron spoke matter-of-factly and understood why LSU was making a change.

During the news conference after a brief team meeting, Orgeron cracked jokes about buying double cheeseburgers with his buyout and said his mother, Coco, “wanted to make sure I got my money.”

"I have no regrets," Orgeron said. "Not one day."

During his tenure, Orgeron, 60, assembled one of the greatest teams in college football history in 2019, when he won every national coach of the year award. Orgeron hired passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who revolutionized the offense, and paired him with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. And he had recruited Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow the year before.

But LSU was gutted by attrition after the title. Brady turned down a lucrative extension and left for the Carolina Panthers. Burrow — who once said LSU should give Orgeron a lifetime contract — exhausted his eligibility. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda left to become the head coach at Baylor. The Tigers had 13 other players taken in that year's NFL draft.

Orgeron struggled to maintain success as he tried to reload. Though LSU signed its second straight Top 5 recruiting class last spring, the roster lacked experience and internal leadership, hallmarks of the 2019 team.

Orgeron replaced Aranda with Bo Pelini, who coached LSU’s defense during the 2007 national championship and spent the previous five seasons as head coach at Youngstown State. Brady’s role was filled by Scott Linehan, a longtime NFL offensive coordinator.

Pelini came recommended by Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, one of Orgeron’s mentors, while Linehan had played quarterback at Idaho for Dennis Erickson, whom Orgeron worked for at Miami from 1989-92. Orgeron later admitted he didn’t properly interview the new assistants.

The hires failed, particularly on defense. Orgeron wanted Pelini to run an attacking 4-3 scheme — a departure from the 3-4 used by Aranda — but LSU allowed 623 yards passing, a Southeastern Conference record, in a season-opening loss to Mississippi State.

The Tigers struggled with missed assignments, coverage busts and miscommunication throughout the 2020 season. They had the worst pass defense in the nation at 322 yards per game, and the relationship between Orgeron and Pelini cooled.

As the SEC played a 10-game, league-only schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had forced a cancellation of spring practice, the Tigers finished 5-5 for their worst season in two decades.

Not only did the coaching hires fall flat, Orgeron mismanaged a cultural issue last summer. While he supported an effort to register every player to vote, Orgeron didn’t march with LSU’s players when they skipped an August practice to protest racial injustice and police brutality. The death of George Floyd had sparked similar demonstrations throughout the country.

Some assistant coaches met the players across campus. Orgeron joined them later at the president’s office, and the team held an hour-long meeting inside. Orgeron said at the time he didn’t know about the protest before it happened and admitted he needed to learn more about the issues affecting LSU’s players.

Multiple sources told The Advocate last year they thought Orgeron mishandled the situation.

“It had nothing to do with this decision, and coach (Orgeron) can talk about his personal feelings,” Woodward said, “but it was wins and losses on the field, and where this program was going.”

Orgeron added: “It was going on across the country. It wasn’t just here. I think we've dealt with it; we've made positive progress toward the things that were wrong. I know LSU is heading in the right direction.”

There was clear tension then, but after the season, Orgeron convinced most of LSU’s draft-eligible players to return in 2021, including the entire starting offensive line. The Tigers signed another Top 5 recruiting class, and Orgeron overhauled his coaching staff, hiring six new assistants, including defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, as he tried to revive the program.

Even if LSU didn’t immediately return to championship contention, Orgeron needed to show improvement. There was hope the 2020 season could be proven as an anomaly. The new assistants lowered the average age of LSU’s staff by two decades. Players said they related to them more, and that the new coaches improved communication among the team.

But then Hurricane Ida forced the team to evacuate the week before the first game, and LSU opened with a 38-27 loss to UCLA. Orgeron was filmed before the game shouting at a fan, “Bring ya a** on in your little sissy blue shirt.”

Frustration grew. Other problems appeared on the field, from an ineffective rushing attack to a lack of physical play along the line of scrimmage. LSU lost to Auburn at home for the first time since 1999 and was dominated at Kentucky. When LSU seemed to patch one hole, another burst open.

So Orgeron understood when Woodward talked to him about a change after the 42-21 loss to Kentucky. The Wildcats had rushed for 330 yards and stretched the score to 35-7 in the fourth quarter.

"That wasn’t LSU’s style of football," Orgeron said. "I knew it wasn’t pretty. I was embarrassed."

While Woodward said the losses led to change, a Title IX scandal also gripped LSU during Orgeron's tenure. Some of the accusations pre-dated him and primarily implicated former coach Les Miles, but Orgeron was accused of failing to properly report allegations of sexual assault by his players, which he denied.

LSU hired the Husch Blackwell law firm to conduct an internal investigation. Orgeron wasn’t implicated in its findings.

But later, Gloria Scott testified in March to the Louisiana Senate select committee on women and children that former LSU running back Derrius Guice sexually harassed her while she worked as a security guard at the New Orleans Superdome in December 2017.

Scott, 74, said Orgeron called her offering to have Guice apologize “because he's a troubled child." Orgeron denied ever speaking with Scott about the incident. When asked to testify in-person, Orgeron declined — along with other LSU officials — and instead submitted a written statement to the committee.

"As a leader, and as a father, son, and grandson, I want to emphasize that it is heartbreaking Ms. Scott was subjected to such crude remarks by Mr. Guice, and she should be respected for her bravery and resolve to provide her statements to the Committee," Orgeron wrote. "She, along with this Committee, has my word that I will continue to be vigilant in ensuring that the LSU football program maintains a culture of integrity and compliance."

Three months later, an amended Title IX lawsuit filed by multiple women said LSU “repeatedly engaged in discriminatory, retaliatory, and other unlawful actions” when the students tried to report rape, domestic violence and other problems on campus. Orgeron and his LLC were named as defendants as he was accused of failing to properly report a rape allegation.

Orgeron was told of a rape by Guice, according to the complaint. The woman’s then-boyfriend, who played on the football team, said he told Orgeron, who allegedly said not to be upset because "everybody's girlfriend sleeps with other people." Orgeron denied the accusations. The Husch Blackwell report said he “credibly denied” being told about the incident.

Months later, Orgeron’s team was 3-3 six games into the season. Belief in Orgeron created by the 2019 championship run had all but vanished amid the controversy and losses. A caller pranked Orgeron on his weekly radio show.

The end was near. Even though LSU upset No. 20 Florida on Saturday, bringing Orgeron's overall record to 49-17, support for him had waned too much to change his future. Woodward said when he and LSU President William F. Tate IV evaluated the results and the program, “we determined that it is time for us to move in a new direction.”

Orgeron still had some supporters. Burrow, speaking after his Cincinnati Bengals won in Detroit, said he is "forever indebted" to the coach who took a chance on the transfer from Ohio State.

“They haven’t been winning as many games as I know they would like, but we did just win a national championship two years ago,” Burrow told reporters. “That’s disappointing, and I love Coach O and everyone over there. I hope he’s able to find a place where he feels like he’s welcomed.”

While LSU finishes the season, the next coaching search will begin as Woodward looks for his first football coach at LSU. He typically chases big names with a championship pedigree, having hired football coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M and women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey at LSU. He declined to discuss the search.

Orgeron doesn't plan to coach next year as he figures out his next steps in life. He wants to spend more time with his three sons, and he joked, "I think I’m going to have enough money to buy me a hamburger every once in a while." He didn't say where he'll settle.

"You better come hang out by the bayou with me though," Woodward said.

"That’s right," Orgeron replied.

Over the next two months, Orgeron will try to help LSU finish what has become his final season. He liked how LSU ran the ball against Florida and thought the offensive line improved. He hopes to build on that as the Tigers prepare for No. 12 Ole Miss next weekend, the school where Orgeron got his first chance to be a head coach.

As he spoke Sunday night, Orgeron appeared to accept the end. This man from Larose had secured his dream job for five years, reached the pinnacle of college football during an unforgettable season, then fallen back down from the top.

"I don’t regret a minute," Orgeron said. "I think we did it the right way. No excuses, we did it the right way. Hey, when you win, you’re doing everything perfect. When you lose, you’re not. That’s the way it is."