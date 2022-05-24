One season of college football was all it took for Dorian Camel to realize it was time for a career change.
A partial tear in the patellar tendon of both knees convinced Camel, a four-star recruit from Scotlandville High, to trade his football cleats for a pair of track spikes and leave the Tulane football team after the 2018 season.
It turned out to be a good decision for Camel, who joined the LSU track team for the 2019 indoor season and three years later is one of coach Dennis Shaver’s best sprinters.
“It was a business decision,” Camel said. “Football was always No. 1, but track was healthier for my body. … I just had a change of heart.”
It’s apparent there are no regrets, especially after winning a national championship with LSU last June — the first title for the men’s team in nearly two decades.
Camel has followed that with a breakthrough 2022 season in which he’s ranked as one of the nation’s top competitors in the 200 meters going into the NCAA East Preliminary rounds that begin Wednesday in Bloomington, Indiana.
In addition to the 200, where he’s recorded the fifth-fastest time in the nation at 20.00 seconds, Camel has posted another personal-best in the 100 at 10.11 seconds and is a part of the Tigers’ 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams.
His transformation from the open 400 and mile relay, which he ran when he joined the program, to the short sprints and both relays came about after he dropped 30 pounds from his football playing weight of 190 pounds.
“When I lost the football weight, it helped me a lot,” Camel said.
It also didn’t hurt by training every day with 400-meter specialists Noah Williams and Vernon Norwood, two of the top three quarter-milers in LSU history.
They helped push him in the right direction, Camel said.
“I always had the foot speed, but you have to be tough and have the strength to be good in the 400,” he said. “I also trusted in the program, and my body was finally healthier.”
The hard work brought about a dramatic change for Camel this season — particularly during the outdoor portion of the schedule.
After finishing fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 60 meters at the SEC indoor meet, he started dropping some fast times outdoors.
Camel ran 21.03 in the 200 and 10.33 in his outdoor openers, but clocked a 10.13 PR in the LSU Alumni Gold meet April 23 and a week later recorded his 20.00 in the LSU Invitational.
He finished third in the 100 and 200 at the Southeastern Conference championships May 14, lowering his PR in the 100 to 10.11 — the seventh-fastest time in school history — and running a 20.43 in the 200.
His best of 20.00 in the 200 is No. 4 on LSU’s all-time list.
“I’ve been running consistently under 21 (seconds) in the 200 and in the 10.1s in the 100 this season,” Camel said with a smile. “To run that 20-flat was a relief because it was super-hard just trying to get under 21 last year.
“This year, I’m running easy 20s and fighting to get in the 19s,” he said. “I think I have it in me. My confidence has improved, and I’m believing in my training more.”
That has become easier as well in training with sprinters Da’Marcus Fleming, Godson Oghenebrume and Kenroy Higgins, who vie for the four spots on the sprint relay along with Camel and hurdler Eric Edwards Jr.
While that helps, Camel credits time in the film room with his vast improvement this season.
“I started focusing more on being a student of the game,” he said. “I’m using proper technique because I’m focusing and studying more instead of just running. Basically, I’m practicing smarter, not harder.”
And, it’s showing on the clock.