In honor of LSU’s trip to La La Land to take on UCLA next Saturday in the Rose Bowl, we decided to compile a list of the best college football movies of all time. Tell us which ones we got right or wrong on our website.
The Blind Side (Warner Brothers, 2009)
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Quinton Aaron, Tim McGraw
You can argue “The Blind Side” is more a high school football movie, but the whole saga of Michael Oher’s college recruitment earns it a spot on the list. So do the scenes with LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who plays himself successfully recruiting Oher to Ole Miss in a movie that came out two years after Ole Miss fired him. Nick Saban, already at Alabama, played himself as LSU’s coach. Aaron is understated as Oher, but the movie ended up being an Oscar-winning vehicle for Bullock, who played sassy Leigh Anne Tuohy.
Extra point: LSU’s search to replace DiNardo was going nowhere when Sean Tuohy (Leigh Anne’s husband and a former Ole Miss basketball player) called then athletic director Joe Dean. Tuohy, friend of Saban’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, told Dean that Saban was interested in the job.
Everybody’s All American (Warner Brothers, 1988)
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Jessica Lange, John Goodman
The school is called Louisiana but it’s pure LSU, from the purple and gold to Tiger Stadium (the movie was filmed in Baton Rouge during the 1987 season) to the fight song. Quaid plays Gavin “The Grey Ghost” Grey, who goes from mid-1950s football hero to lost soul as his gridiron glory fades. Based on the 1981 novel by Sports Illustrated writer Frank Deford, many speculated the film was a fictionalized tale of Billy Cannon. Grey even wore No. 20. Deford insisted he never met Cannon and that the character was a composite of several people.
Extra point: During a scene from Grey’s pro career, Quaid was hit so hard by real-life New England Patriots safety Tim Fox he broke his collarbone. Quaid was left writhing on the ground in pain and filming halted while he recovered, but the scene stayed in the movie.
The Express: The Ernie Davis Story (Universal, 2008)
Starring: Rob Brown, Dennis Quaid, Charles S. Dutton
“The Express” tells the inspiring yet tragic story of Syracuse running back Ernie Davis, who in 1961 became the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy. Davis (Rob Brown) had the pressure of succeeding the great Jim Brown and breaking color barriers, which the film adds to with numerous dramatic liberties. The 1959 West Virginia game was played at Syracuse, for example, not in hostile Morgantown. And Davis did not have a sideline argument with coach Ben Schwartzwalder (Quaid). But nothing had to be dramatized about Davis’ death from leukemia at 23 before he played his first NFL snap.
Extra point: Syracuse went to No. 1 in the polls on Nov. 9, 1959 after LSU lost 14-13 at Tennessee, one week after beating Ole Miss. Syracuse went on to win its only national title while LSU finished third.
The Freshman (Pathé, 1925)
Starring: Harold Lloyd
Lloyd was part of the triumvirate of silent movie comedy giants with Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. He is best remembered for hanging off a clock face high above a city street in 1923’s “Safety Last,” but “The Freshman” was his biggest hit. A title card early skewers the big business side of college football: “… Tate University – a large football stadium with a college attached.” Lloyd plays Harold “Speedy” Lamb, who goes from campus laughingstock to hero by (what else?) helping Tate win the big game. Some game action was shot at the Rose Bowl, which opened in 1923.
Extra point: Lloyd lost his right index finger and thumb in an exploding prop bomb accident in 1919. He performed the rest of his stunt-filled career wearing a tight-fitting glove over two prosthetic digits.
Horsefeathers (Paramount, 1932)
Starring: The Marx Brothers
“Horsefeathers” finds the Marx Brothers — Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo — at the height of their anarchic comedy talents. The film is set at fictitious Huxley College, where Groucho is the newly named school president. “Have we got a stadium?” Wagstaff asks two stodgy professors. “Yes.” “Have we got a college?” “Yes.” “Well, we can’t support both. Tomorrow we start tearing down the college.” Wagstaff tries to recruit two pro players to help Huxley beat rival Darwin, but winds up with Harpo and Chico instead. All ends absurdly well as the brothers score the winning touchdown in a horse-drawn chariot.
Extra point: When gangster Bugsy Siegel was murdered in 1947, he had a check in his wallet from Chico Marx to pay off a poker debt. “If Bugsy had tried to cash that check, it would have bounced,” Groucho Marx said. “Then Bugsy would have shot Chico.”
Knute Rockne, All American (Warner Brothers, 1940)
Starring: Pat O’Brien, Ronald Reagan, Gale Page
By today’s cynical standards, “Knute Rockne” overserves heaping helpings of schmaltz and corniness, wrapping Rockne’s exploits in the flag of truth, justice and the American way of football. But the compelling story of one of the game’s greatest figures, immortalized by O’Brien’s staccato bark delivery, remains compelling. We see Rockne give birth to the forward pass. Coach the Four Horsemen and George Gipp (famously played by President Ronald Reagan). And inspire one of his few downtrodden teams with the legendary “Win one for the Gipper speech” at halftime of the 1928 Army game.
Extra point: Rockne was much more than a football coach. He also served as Notre Dame’s athletic director, wrote three books and a weekly newspaper column, opened a brokerage firm and was the principal designer of Notre Dame Stadium.
Necessary Roughness (Paramount, 1991)
Starring: Scott Bakula, Hector Elizondo, Kathy Ireland
NCAA sanctions have stripped the Texas State Armadillos of their entire roster, a story inspired by SMU’s “death penalty” in 1987. The team rebuilds around a 34-year old never was quarterback (Backula) and a band of other stereotypical misfits, with supermodel Kathy Ireland coming over from the soccer team to be the kicker. Though a predictable underdog tale the movie scores laughs, like when assistant coach Robert Loggia unleashes a profanity-laced halftime tirade before telling the players, “Let us pray.” Most of the movie was filmed at North Texas in Denton, with Texas State borrowing UNT’s green and white colors.
Extra point: At 16, Ireland was scouted by Elite modeling agency and graced the pages of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue for 13 straight years. Now 58, Ireland parlayed her fame into a licensing empire with a personal net worth of approximately $500 million.
Rudy (TriStar, 1993)
Starring: Sean Astin, Charles S. Dutton, Jon Favreau
“You’re 5-foot nothing, 100 and nothing, and you have barely a speck of athletic ability,” Dan “Rudy” Ruettiger is told. But “Rudy” has what it takes to be a great football film: the story of an underdog hero trying to play for Notre Dame, beautifully framed by Jerry Goldsmith’s nostalgia-evoking score. Parts of the movie were pure Hollywood fiction: Rudy didn’t have a brother named Frank and players never draped their jerseys across Dan Devine’s desk. But Rudy sacking the quarterback when he finally got in Notre Dame’s 1975 home finale against Georgia Tech was true to life. Former LSU coach Gerry DiNardo was Ruettiger’s teammate in 1974.
Extra point: Director David Anspaugh rejected cliched closeups and slick pan shots for game action. Instead, he retained an NFL Films crew which shot plays from the sideline, giving the movie a familiar quality.
The Waterboy (Touchstone, 1998)
Starring: Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates, Henry Winkler
“Now that’s what I call high-quality H2O.” Just one of the many memorable lines from Sandler’s beloved Bobby Boucher in this cult classic. Boucher goes from dim-witted waterboy for the University of Louisiana Cougars (UL wasn’t UL back then) who fire him to downtrodden South Central Louisiana State, where he transforms into a fearsome, hard-hitting linebacker for the Mud Dogs. Despite its Louisiana roots, the movie was shot entirely in Florida. SCLSU’s home stadium is a municipal field in DeLand, while the Bourbon Bowl was filmed in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, home of the Citrus Bowl.
Extra point: Suzanne Lloyd Hayes, granddaughter of Harold Lloyd, filed a $50 million lawsuit against Touchstone’s parent company, Walt Disney, claiming “The Waterboy” plagiarized “The Freshman.” The suit was dismissed in 2002.
We Are Marshall (Warner Brothers, 2006)
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox, Anthony Mackie
The movie chronicles the heartbreaking tragedy and rebirth of the Marshall University football program. On a flight home from East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970, the team’s chartered airliner crashed, killing all 75 aboard including head coach Rick Tolley and 37 players. Coach Jack Lengyel (McConaughey) takes over, building the 1971 team around the few veterans who didn’t make the trip like Nate Ruffin (Mackie), and freshmen on a waiver from the NCAA which didn’t allow them to play at the time. While not necessarily a story of triumph, Marshall went 2-8, but undeniably one of perseverance and determination.
Extra point: Mackie grew up in New Orleans and went to Warren Easton High before studying acting at Juilliard. In 2019 he invited referees from the infamous 2019 NFC Championship Game to New Orleans for the Bacchus Parade, of which he is a member.
HONORABLE MENTION: The Junction Boys, The Long Gray Line, The Program