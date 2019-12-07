The College Football Playoff selection show is certain to have the attention of LSU fans on Sunday morning.
The CFP committee will unveil its top four teams who'll comprise the 2019 playoff field.
The four teams appear to be set: Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. But the order in which those teams might fall is what's up for debate.
Below is some key information about the selection show.
HOW AND WHEN TO WATCH
What: CFP selection show
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. CT (the playoff teams will be announced at 11:15 a.m. ET)
TV: ESPN
THE BIG DEBATE: LSU OR OHIO STATE AT NO.1?
The Ohio State Buckeyes were No. 1 in the committee's last rankings, ahead of LSU and Clemson. Georgia was fourth, but Oklahoma will take that slot.
To stay No. 1, it's unclear if Ohio State's 34-21 win against Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game did the trick -- because LSU finished with a flourish.
The Tigers pounded Texas A&M and Georgia by a combined 87-17 in their final two games . The iffy defense that was supposedly holding the Tigers back, looked much tighter down the stretch. And Joe Burrow, well, let's just say there will be even less drama at the Heisman Trophy ceremony next weeks as there was championship weekend.
College Football Playoff reporter @CFBHeather predicts LSU will receive the top overall seed in the CFP: pic.twitter.com/NgQesbUFYi— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 8, 2019
The victory against Georgia gives LSU four victories against teams that will assuredly finish in the committee's top 25. All of which will likely be in the top 15 (Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia).
Ohio State finished with five victories against committee-ranked teams (Cincinnati, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin, twice).
Ohio State has, for most of the season, been more dominant and more balanced than the Tigers. A more complete team to use the selection committee's lingo.
LSU is looking pretty complete these days.
-- The Associated Press
