LSU tested its football players for coronavirus before the team began preseason camp on Monday, and coach Ed Orgeron said "two to three" players tested positive.

The players must isolate at least 10 days from the positive test, according to the Southeastern Conference's COVID-19 protocols, and their symptoms must be gone for at least 24 hours before the players return.

Masks required, tailgating up to universities, according to new SEC football safety guidelines The Southeastern Conference released health and safety guidelines Tuesday for fans attending football games in the 2020 season, demonstrating …

Orgeron did not identify the players during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, his first news conference in several months, although he made several media appearances after the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Orgeron did not say if any other people within the program are quarantining due to high-risk contact, which is defined by the NCAA as any situation with more than 15 minutes of close contact (less than 6 feet apart) with an infectious individual. Individuals with high-risk exposure are required to quarantine for 14 days.

LSU starting right tackle Austin Deculus out for 'a little bit,' Ed Orgeron says LSU starting right tackle Austin Deculus did not practice when preseason camp began Monday, and coach Ed Orgeron said the third-year starter i…

LSU began preseason camp on Monday, after players broke for several days after the end of another session of the NCAA's phased summer workouts leading to fall practice.

LSU has used a rigorous COVID-19 protocol since players first returned to campus on June 8, which included testing players upon arrival and requiring people to wear masks during workouts — a system led by Shelly Mullenix, LSU's director of wellness and a senior associate athletic director.

"I do believe we’re ahead," Orgeron said. "I’m not going to say we’re better, but we’re ahead of most programs because of Shelly and (head athletic trainer) Jack (Marucci) and because of (athletic director) Scott Woodward. The preparation that they had for us. Our players feel comfortable that they’re getting the proper care. We practice COVID-19 principles in here. Our guys don’t blink.”

This story will be updated.