LSU baseball's first season under coach Jay Johnson begins Friday against Maine. The Tigers' lineup figures to be the strength on the No. 3 team in Collegiate Baseball's preseason ranking. Here's how the Tigers could take the field and the order in which they might bat against the Black Bears.
1. Tre’ Morgan, 1B, So. (L)
Ranked as the No. 1-projected first baseman in the country, Morgan is just as consistent on defense as he is at the plate. Morgan finished last season batting .357, which was the fourth-best batting average in the Southeastern Conference.
2. Jacob Berry, 3B, So. (S)
The Arizona transfer switch-hitter was named collegiate baseball’s national co-freshman of the year and semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy in leading the Pac-12 in RBIs (70), triples (5), total bases (167) and extra-base hits (41).
3. Dylan Crews, CF, So. (R)
The Perfect Game freshman of the year selection was LSU’s leading slugger last year, batting .362, knocking a school-record of 18 home runs, most ever by a freshman. He finished No. 1 in the SEC in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage. Coach Jay Johnson said Crews has gained command of the centerfield spot defensively.
4. Cade Doughty, 2B, Jr. (R)
A consistent, all-around player, Doughty is the “best player nobody talks about,” Johnson said. Doughty is No. 19 on D1 Baseball’s Top 100 2022 Draft Prospects and No. 25 on its list of top juniors. While 51 of his 58 starts last year were at third base, he’s moved to second with the addition of Berry this offseason.
5. Cade Beloso, DH, Sr. (L)
Beloso has seemingly solved his hitting hiccups from last year, returning to his freshman and sophomore year form blasting home runs in both fall and spring scrimmages. He started at designated hitter in 51 games last year.
6. Jordan Thompson, SS, So. (R)
The 2021 freshman All-SEC selection had his best outing in the NCAA Eugene Regional, batting .333 (6 for 18) with two doubles and two RBIs to earn a spot on the all-tournament team. Johnson has been impressed with Thompson’s development this offseason, naming him as one of the top four players on the roster alongside Morgan, Berry and Crews.
7. Gavin Dugas, LF, Sr. (R)
Wearing the coveted No. 8 this season, Dugas’ role extends beyond the field. The tenacious outfielder has played both sides this preseason, and he’s known for being clutch at the plate when he's needed most. Dugas went 7 for 16, batting .438 with one double, two triples, three home runs, six RBIs and seven runs scored to earn regional MVP.
8. Giovanni DiGiacomo, RF, Jr. (L)
DiGiacomo’s speed in the outfield and left-handed batting are instrumental to Johnson’s ideal lineup. The right field position has been one of the more contested spots this spring, but DiGiacomo has managed productive, multi-hit outings in multiple scrimmages to make his case.
9. Alex Milazzo, C, So. (R)
Milazzo is likely to compete with Samford transfer Tyler McManus for the starting catcher position, but Johnson said he had the leg up defensively. Depending on how productive he is at the plate, Milazzo is likely to split time with McManus for the first part of the season.